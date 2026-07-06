A road accident in Jharkhand's Godda district has left a family and an entire village in mourning after a 25-year-old man died in a collision with an SUV. The accident reportedly took place on National Highway-133 near Dharmudih village under the Nagar police station area. According to police, Rajan Mandal was riding his motorcycle when it was hit by a speeding Scorpio coming from the opposite direction.

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वो अपने दुख गुस्सा इस गाड़ी पर निकला रही हैं pic.twitter.com/rcaU1AEFy9 — Pradeep Maikhuri (@PradeepMaikhur3) July 5, 2026

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The impact was so severe that the motorcycle was split into two pieces. Rajan died at the scene before help could arrive.