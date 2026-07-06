- Home
- India
- Jharkhand Woman Smashes Scorpio After Son Dies in Crash, Viral Video Leaves Internet Heartbroken
Jharkhand Woman Smashes Scorpio After Son Dies in Crash, Viral Video Leaves Internet Heartbroken
A 25-year-old man died after his motorcycle was hit by a speeding Scorpio on NH-133 in Jharkhand's Godda. A video showing his grieving mother smashing the SUV has gone viral, drawing emotional reactions online. The victim's wife is 4 months pregnant.
Young biker killed after collision with SUV in Jharkhand's Godda
A road accident in Jharkhand's Godda district has left a family and an entire village in mourning after a 25-year-old man died in a collision with an SUV. The accident reportedly took place on National Highway-133 near Dharmudih village under the Nagar police station area. According to police, Rajan Mandal was riding his motorcycle when it was hit by a speeding Scorpio coming from the opposite direction.
Trigger Warning: Videos below contain disturbing visuals and language. Viewers discretion is advised.
एक मां का दर्द जब गुस्सा बन जाये
इस स्कॉर्पियो कार जो कि उनकी ही है एक
सड़क हादसे में उनका जवान बेटा मर गया
वो अपने दुख गुस्सा इस गाड़ी पर निकला रही हैं pic.twitter.com/rcaU1AEFy9
— Pradeep Maikhuri (@PradeepMaikhur3) July 5, 2026
Hyderabad Man Loses Rs 1 Lakh Phone After Stopping to Help Biker, CCTV Captures Clever Theft
The impact was so severe that the motorcycle was split into two pieces. Rajan died at the scene before help could arrive.
Mother's grief caught on video
Soon after the accident, Rajan's grieving mother was seen venting her anger by smashing the windows of the damaged Scorpio. A video of the emotional moment has gone viral on social media, with many viewers expressing sympathy for the family's loss.
एक मां का दर्द जब गुस्सा बन जाये
इस स्कॉर्पियो कार जो कि उनकी ही है एक
सड़क हादसे में उनका जवान बेटा मर गया
वो अपने दुख गुस्सा इस गाड़ी पर निकला रही हैं pic.twitter.com/rcaU1AEFy9
— Pradeep Maikhuri (@PradeepMaikhur3) July 5, 2026
Amarnath Yatra 2026: Ice Shivling Shrinks to Around 1 Foot as Over 56,000 Devotees Offer Prayers
Some users described the scene as a mother's unbearable pain, while others said the investigation should determine responsibility for the accident before conclusions are drawn.
Victim's wife is four months pregnant
According to local reports, Rajan, the son of Punnasiya village head Harimohan Mandal, had been married to Neha Kumari for around one and a half years. His wife is four months pregnant.
The tragedy has left the family devastated, with relatives and villagers gathering to support them.
Villagers block highway, police begin probe
Following the accident, angry villagers blocked NH-133 for about an hour, demanding stricter action against speeding vehicles, improved road safety measures and the arrest of the driver involved.
Several women also surrounded the accident-hit Scorpio and demanded that its owner be brought to the spot.
Police later reached the scene, persuaded the protesters to clear the road and restored traffic. The body was sent for post-mortem examination, while the Scorpio was seized for investigation. Officers said efforts are underway to trace the driver as the investigation continues.
Viral Video Leaves Viewers Heartbroken
The viral video of the grieving mother smashing the Scorpio deeply moved social media users. Many said her actions reflected the unbearable pain of losing a child so suddenly.
बेटा का एक्सीडेंट हो गया इसलिए मन पूरा गुस्से में आकर स्कॉर्पियो के शीशा तोड़ने लगी माँ #aajkitajakhabwar#trandingreels#training#jharkhandpic.twitter.com/0j48NFBVBu
— Priyanka Kushwaha (@priya_jharkhand) July 5, 2026
Several called it a mother's helpless cry for justice, while others urged authorities to ensure a fair investigation.
Her son met with an accident, she being the mother smashed the entire Scorpio's glass to pieces . Mother's love is pure and undivided 🙏pic.twitter.com/9pRGHaTcPm
— Panigrahis (@jaijagannath081) July 5, 2026
We can agree on mother's anger but video do not prove who is wrong here.
Did the driver was in Thar Dihati mode or the boy was crossing the road in Dihati mode, only then we can decide.
In Vishwaguru land,
Person vs any vehicle, vehicle is wrong
Bike vs car, car is wrong
— Rintu (@cryptoRintuNew) July 5, 2026
Hyderabad Man Loses Rs 1 Lakh Phone After Stopping to Help Biker, CCTV Captures Clever Theft
Some users also stressed that the cause of the accident should be established before assigning blame.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.