Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has adopted a zero-tolerance approach to waterlogging, directing officials to strengthen drainage systems, improve coordination among civic agencies, and complete renovation work in government schools before the monsoon.

As Delhi prepares for the monsoon season, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has adopted a zero-tolerance stance against waterlogging. The Chief Minister, who presided over a high-level review meeting, urged authorities to ensure that drainage projects are completed on time, municipal infrastructure is strengthened, and government schools be renovated as soon as possible to reduce interruptions during the rainy season.

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CM directs officials to prevent waterlogging.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directed all responsible ministries to take a proactive approach to addressing waterlogging in Delhi. She emphasised the need to identify susceptible places ahead of time, clean drains on a regular basis, and keep quick-response teams on standby throughout the monsoon.

Focus on school infrastructure.

Along with flood control measures, the Chief Minister evaluated the status of rehabilitation work in government schools. She urged authorities to finish any outstanding repairs, enhance classrooms and sanitary facilities, and ensure school buildings are properly prepared before severe rains begin.

Civic departments are asked to coordinate.

The Chief Minister underlined the need of strong collaboration among the Public Works Department (PWD), Municipal Corporation, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, and other municipal organisations. She stated that all departments must collaborate to maintain smooth traffic flow and avoid waterlogging-related discomfort for citizens.

Public Convenience is the Priority.

Rekha Gupta reaffirmed that public safety and convenience are the government's primary priorities. She directed authorities to periodically evaluate field conditions and take fast remedial action if necessary, ensuring that Delhi is ready for the monsoon season.