MHA's I4C wing warns citizens against rising investment frauds on WhatsApp and Telegram. Scammers lure victims with 'guaranteed returns' and fake trading apps, then steal funds. Authorities urge vigilance and reporting frauds to helpline 1930.

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI) Stay alert from messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram being increasingly misused by cybercriminals to lure unsuspecting investors with promises of quick, high and guaranteed profits. Authorities have urged citizens to remain vigilant against the growing menace of online investment frauds.

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Modus Operandi of the Scammers

Investigators in the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) wing of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) warned that fraudsters create fake investment groups and pose as market experts or representatives of reputed financial firms. They entice users with so-called "VIP stock tips," fabricated trading success stories and assurances of unusually high or guaranteed returns.

Officials, working in the cyber wing, told the ANI that victims are often persuaded by such criminals to download trading applications through private links instead of official app stores, exposing them to financial fraud and data theft. They have cautioned the public not to trust investment advice shared in unknown WhatsApp or Telegram groups. Investors have been advised to verify the credentials of brokers and trading platforms before making any financial commitments.

The 'Fake Profit' Trap

In an advisory, it is stressed that any claim of "guaranteed returns" or exclusive stock recommendations should be treated as a major warning sign. Cyber experts have also highlighted a common tactic employed by fraudsters, in which victims are initially shown fake profits on fraudulent trading platforms.

When they attempt to withdraw their money, they are asked to deposit additional amounts under the pretext of taxes, processing fees or account verification charges. The officials have reiterated that genuine stockbrokers or financial institutions never ask customers to deposit more money in order to release or withdraw their existing funds.

Case Study: Retired Scientist Scammed

The I4C wing has also highlighted the case of a retired scientist from Mumbai to warn citizens about a growing wave of investment frauds being operated through WhatsApp and Telegram groups. The wing mentions that the victim was added to an unknown WhatsApp group where fraudsters posing as investment experts lured him with promises of high returns.

"The scammers convinced him to download a fake stock trading application through a private link instead of an official app store. Using the fraudulent trading platform, the cybercriminals displayed fake profits on the victim's account, encouraging him to invest increasingly larger sums of money. However, when the investor attempted to withdraw his earnings, access to the account was blocked, effectively preventing him from recovering his funds," it pointed out.

The I4C wing explained that such scams typically begin with unsolicited invitations to WhatsApp or Telegram groups offering "investment tips" and "exclusive opportunities." Victims are shown fabricated profits on fake trading apps to gain their confidence and are repeatedly persuaded to invest more money. When investors seek to withdraw their funds, fraudsters often claim that the account has been frozen or that additional payments are required for taxes, processing charges or account verification. Victims are then pressured to deposit more money, even though they are unlikely to recover their original investment.

How to Stay Safe and Report Fraud

The advisory urges investors to download financial applications only from official app stores and to avoid clicking on links received through unsolicited messages or social media platforms. Users are also encouraged to conduct due diligence before investing and to remain cautious of unsolicited financial advice received online.

"Do not trust investment advice shared in unknown WhatsApp or Telegram groups. Never download trading apps through private links. Treat "guaranteed returns" and VIP stock tips as red flags. Remember, genuine brokers never ask you to deposit more money to withdraw your funds," the advisory advices citizens.

The cyber wing of the MHA has appealed to citizens to report cyber frauds immediately to improve the chances of recovering lost funds and tracing the perpetrators. Victims or those who suspect fraudulent activity have been advised to contact the National Cyber Crime Helpline by dialling 1930 or to file a complaint through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal at cybercrime.gov.in. Officials said public awareness remains one of the strongest defences against cyber-enabled financial crimes, urging people to stay alert, verify investment opportunities independently and share such advisories with family members and friends to prevent others from falling prey to online scams. It is also advised that the public should not trust investment advice shared in unknown WhatsApp or Telegram groups and to avoid downloading trading applications through private links. (ANI)