A viral video of an elderly woman vigorously using an outdoor gym machine in a Bengaluru park has sparked debate over public safety and the proper use of exercise equipment. While some urged BBMP to install clearer safety instructions and improve maintenance, others argued that users should rely on common sense and take personal responsibility.

A short video showing an elderly woman energetically using an outdoor gym machine in a Bengaluru park has gone viral, sparking a wider discussion about public safety, proper use of exercise equipment and personal responsibility. In the 10-second clip, which is shared on X by Bengaluru resident Sandeep Parswanath, the woman, dressed in a saree, swinging rapidly on an air swing exercise machine. The unusual workout caught the attention of people nearby, with several adults and children seen watching.

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Call for safety instructions in parks

Sharing the video, Parswanath questioned whether outdoor gym equipment should be used without supervision. He urged the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to install clear usage guidelines and safety boards next to every exercise machine in public parks.

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His post quickly gained attention, with many social media users joining the discussion.

Internet divided over viral clip

The video drew mixed reactions. Several users agreed that public gym equipment should include better instructions and regular maintenance to reduce the risk of injuries, especially for senior citizens.

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Some pointed out that poorly maintained machines and incorrect posture could lead to accidents. Others also stressed the need for routine inspections of outdoor equipment, saying rust and worn-out moving parts could become safety hazards over time.

However, not everyone believed more signboards would solve the problem.

Many users argued that people should take personal responsibility while exercising. Some said common sense is more important than written instructions, while others questioned whether people would even read the safety boards before using the machines.

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Some praised the woman's energy

The woman's enthusiasm also earned praise from several users, who admired her confidence and fitness. A few described her as an "energetic granny", while others joked that they wished to remain that active at her age.

Some viewers also claimed the video appeared to have been slightly sped up, although this has not been independently verified.

The viral clip has now shifted the conversation beyond one woman's workout. It has raised broader questions about whether public outdoor gyms should have clearer safety guidance, better maintenance and more awareness about the correct way to use exercise equipment. At the same time, many believe that no amount of signage can replace careful and responsible behaviour.

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