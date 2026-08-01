The Gujarat government has announced a clear division of roles between Revenue Talatis and Panchayat Talati-cum-Mantris. This move, led by CM Bhupendra Patel, aims to improve grassroots administration and clarify their duties and responsibilities.

The Gujarat government has announced a clear division of roles and responsibilities between Revenue Talatis and Panchayat Talati-cum-Mantris, with the aim of bringing greater clarity to their functions and improving administration and public convenience at the grassroots level. A release said that the Gujarat Government, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has taken an important decision to improve administration and public convenience at the grassroots level .

Sharing the details from Gandhinagar, Panchayat Minister Rushikesh Patel said that after detailed discussions on the roles and responsibilities of Revenue Talatis and Panchayat Talati-cum-Mantris, "the State Government has announced a clear division of duties and job chart between the two". At the rural level, around 90 to 100 major and minor functions are carried out, which together cover around 290 citizen-oriented services. The Minister added that this important decision will bring greater clarity to the roles, responsibilities and job chart of Revenue Talatis and Panchayat Talati at the rural level.

A Clear Division of Responsibilities

Panchayat Talati-cum-Mantri Duties

As per the job chart issued by the Panchayats, Rural Housing and Rural Development Department, the Panchayat Talati-cum-Mantri will be responsible for carrying out all duties assigned to the Secretary of the Gram Panchayat under the Panchayat Act and Rules, the release said. Additionally, the job chart assigns responsibilities for implementing various individual and development schemes of the Central and State Governments at the rural level. It also covers certificate-related services, encroachment matters involving village-site, gauchar and Panchayat land, public property, village cleanliness, water supply, tree plantation, Gram Sabha and various committees, among other duties.

The job chart also covers rural-level responsibilities related to PM-KISAN, PM-Vishwakarma, e-Gram/e-Nirman Cards, Anganwadi services, primary education, rural sanitation, water supply, village-site plots, land for public purposes, sanitation and health, among other areas.

Revenue Talati Duties

As per the job chart issued by the Revenue Department, the Revenue Talati will be responsible for work under various revenue laws and rules, matters related to evacuee property and the Ashant Dhara, land records and surveys involving Central and State Government land, and work related to the PM-SVAMITVA Scheme. Furthermore, the Revenue Talati will be responsible for collecting land revenue, recovering outstanding dues, maintaining land records and rights, verifying rights related to government land and property, handling encroachment matters and land acquisition, managing changes in land revenue, carrying out administrative work related to land revenue, and supporting activities related to crop production and land improvement.

The Revenue Talati's job chart also includes Crop Cutting Experiments, farmer registration, crop insurance-related work, agricultural relief measures during natural calamities, work related to assigned land, verification of encroachments, and other duties assigned by the Revenue Officer.

Ensuring Coordination and Systematic Management

Along with clearly defining the responsibilities in both job charts, provisions have also been made for cooperation and coordination wherever necessary. In particular, Panchayat Talati-cum-Mantris and Revenue Talatis will coordinate on matters related to agricultural relief packages during natural calamities. The job chart also provides that, in special cases, VCEs may assist Revenue Talatis in rural-level work based on specific orders issued by the Development Commissioner.

This decision of the State Government will bring greater clarity to the core functions, jurisdiction and responsibilities of both cadres. It will also ensure more systematic management of Panchayat and revenue-related work at the rural level, with duties carried out according to clearly defined responsibilities. This decision, taken after extensive deliberations, will be an important step towards making rural administration more systematic and bringing greater clarity to the responsibilities related to revenue and Panchayat functions, the release said. (ANI)