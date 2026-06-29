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Faridabad Businessman Dies by Suicide After Posting Disturbing Instagram Video Against Wife, In-Laws
Police have registered a case in the alleged suicide of Faridabad man and sent the body for post-mortem. They are investigating the allegations made against in-laws in viral video. Officers say they will examine all available evidence.
Faridabad Businessman Dies by Suicide After Posting Disturbing Instagram Video
A 28-year-old businessman was found dead inside his garment shop in Faridabad on June 26 after he allegedly died by suicide. Before taking the extreme step, Rahul reportedly uploaded an emotional video on Instagram in which he accused his wife and her family of mentally harassing him for a long time. The video has since gone viral, and police have launched an investigation into the allegations.
Video Names Wife and Her Family
In the video, Rahul claimed that his wife, Jyoti, her mother Veena, father Bittu and sister Neetu had been causing him severe mental stress. He alleged that despite looking after household responsibilities, he was constantly blamed and insulted.
A 28-year-old businessman, identified as Rahul, reportedly died by suicide in his garment shop located in Faridabad on June 26, 2026. He allegedly hung himself inside the establishment after posting a distressing video on Instagram, where he accused his wife and her family of… https://t.co/JHh1gUyabrpic.twitter.com/1JMUeaagav
— Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) June 29, 2026
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Rahul said the ongoing pressure had become too much for him to bear. Shortly after posting the video, he allegedly hanged himself inside his newly opened garment shop.
Family Speaks About Ongoing Dispute
Rahul's family said he had married Jyoti in a love marriage around two years ago. According to them, problems started after the wedding, leading the couple to live separately from Rahul's parents.
फरीदाबाद के 28 वर्षीय कारोबारी राहुल ने दुकान में फंदा लगाकर जान दे दी।
मरने से पहले वीडियो में बोला—
“मैं झाड़ू लगाता था, बर्तन धोता था, फिर भी पत्नी पीटती थी।”
2 साल पहले लव मैरिज।
फिर मानसिक प्रताड़ना, मारपीट और झूठे केसों के आरोप।pic.twitter.com/OTlOMsqqvp
— True Story Delhi (@TrueStoryDelhi) June 29, 2026
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A family member, Amit, claimed Rahul had opened his garment shop nearly four months ago and was trying to build his business. However, he alleged that repeated disputes with his wife and her relatives had badly affected Rahul's mental well-being. He also claimed Rahul had become distant from his parents because of the family conflict.
Police Begin Investigation
Investigating officer Sanjay Kumar said the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Police are examining the Instagram video as part of the investigation and are verifying every allegation made by Rahul.
Officials said they will also record statements from family members and collect other evidence before deciding on further legal action. No conclusions have been reached at this stage, and the investigation remains ongoing.
The incident sparked discussion social media about taking allegations of mental harassment seriously while allowing investigators to establish the facts through a fair and thorough inquiry.
(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)
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