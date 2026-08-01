Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini chaired a meeting approving the purchase of 26,161 transformers and up to 7,500 safety kits for linemen. The move aims to strengthen the state's power infrastructure and ensure the safety of electricity workers.

At a meeting of the High Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC) chaired by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at Haryana Niwas on Monday, approval was given for the purchase of 26,161 transformers for the state's power corporations to strengthen the electricity infrastructure. The committee also approved the procurement of 5,000 to 7,500 T&P kits for the safety of linemen and assistant linemen working in the state. The High Powered Works Purchase Committee also approved the construction of GIS bays at various power stations, a release said.

Negotiations were held with the firms concerned and reached agreements for the procurement of transformers and safety kits, as well as the construction of GIS bays, at rates lower than the prescribed prices.

Detailed Breakdown of Procurements

At the HPPC meeting, approval was given for the purchase of 100 three-phase 11 kV/433-250 V, 400 kVA distribution transformers for DHBVN; 28 power transformers of 40/50 MVA, 132/33 kV and 33 power transformers of 25/33.5 MVA, 66/11 kV for HVPNL; and 26,000 distribution transformers of 100 kVA for UHBVN. In addition, the government will, for the first time, procure 5,000 to 7,500 special T&P kits, comprising 14 items, to ensure the safety of linemen and assistant linemen working with Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam and Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam. The High Powered Works Purchase Committee also approved the construction of GIS bays at various power stations at a cost of Rs 81 crore.

Government's Commitment to Power Supply and Safety

Saini said that the Haryana Government is giving special attention to ensuring uninterrupted power supply to the people of the state and further strengthening the power system. The government is making efforts to ensure that an adequate number of transformers are available wherever required and that all power corporations maintain sufficient backup for emergencies. He said that the safety of employees working in the power corporations is also a priority for the government. Keeping this in view, transformers and safety kits for the state were given priority approval at the HPPC meeting. (ANI)