Delhi's Patiala House Court issued a warrant to attach Advocate Mehmood Pracha's movable property. This is to recover Rs. 6 lakh in costs imposed after his challenge to the Ram Mandir judgment was dismissed by the courts.

The Patiala House Court at New Delhi has recently issued a warrant to attach the movable property of Advocate Mehmood Pracha. The court issued a warrant to attach property of Rs. 6 lakh, which is the amount of costs imposed upon him in the Ram Mandir order challenge case.

Additional Senior Civil Judge (ASCJ) Medha Arya issued a warrant of attachment on August 14 after hearing the submissions of Advocate Gorang Goyal, who appeared for the New Delhi District Legal Services Authority (NDLSA). The warrant has been issued on an execution petition filed by the NDLSA. The next date of hearing is October 1.

Court's Observations

While passing the order, the court noted that no objections have been filed by the Judgement Debtor (JD) Mehmood Pracha to date, although multiple opportunities have been granted to do so. "Let warrants of attachment of the movable property be issued against the JD to the tune of the decretal amount on filing of Processing Fee," ASCJ Medha Arya ordered on August 14. The court also said that the Bailiff (officer appointed by the court) is at liberty to break open the locks, if required.

Background of the Ram Mandir Challenge Case

Advocate Mehmood Pracha had challenged the Ram Mandir judgement before the Trial Court, seeking a declaration that it be declared null and void, as ex-CJI DY Chandrachud had given a media interview regarding it. The case was dismissed first by the civil judge with costs of Rs. 1 lakh. Thereafter, Pracha had filed an appeal, which was rejected with an additional cost of Rs. 5 lakh. (ANI)