8th Pay Commission Salary Hike: What If Fitment Factor Is 2.57 Like 7th CPC? Explained
The 8th Central Pay Commission is currently in its consultation phase. It will review the salaries, allowances, and fitment factor for over 1 crore central government employees and pensioners.
The 8th Pay Commission is in the consultation stage
The 8th Central Pay Commission (8th CPC) is now in the consultation stage. The plan is to hold discussions with central government employee and pensioner organisations, federations, unions, and other stakeholders across the country, including from Union Territories (UTs).
Basic Pay
The commission is looking into various pay-related changes. This covers basic pay (which includes the pay structure, fitment factor, and pay matrix), allowances (like Dearness Allowance or DA, Dearness Relief or DR, and House Rent Allowance or HRA), and other benefits (like increments and promotions).
Over 1 crore people will benefit
The commission is reviewing the process to make it more effective and consider current work needs. Its decisions are expected to benefit over 1 crore people. This includes about 50 lakh central government employees and 65 lakh pensioners, covering defence and railway personnel too.
Fitment Factor
It's worth noting that central government employees and armed forces personnel make up about 0.7% of India's 60 crore workforce. They also account for nearly 9% of the country's formal employment sector.
Fitment Factor
Various employee and pensioner unions have demanded a fitment factor increase, with requests ranging from 1.83 to 3.83. However, the 8th CPC has not yet submitted its official recommendations. The central government will also need to approve them before they are implemented.
What is the fitment factor? How is it calculated?
The fitment factor is a multiplier that pay commissions use. It helps convert an employee's old basic pay (or a pensioner's pension) to the new, revised basic pay structure. Here's the basic formula:
New Basic Pay
Current Basic Pay × Fitment Factor = New Basic Pay. For example, the 7th Central Pay Commission (7th CPC) used a 2.57 fitment factor. This increased the basic pay from ₹7,000 to ₹18,000, calculated as: ₹7,000 × 2.57 = ₹18,000. The consultation phase, involving official tours and meetings, is currently underway.
The commission's official terms of reference
Former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai chairs the commission. Former IAS officer Pankaj Jain is the Member-Secretary, and Professor Pulak Ghosh (a finance professor and member of the PM's Economic Advisory Council) is a member. The commission's official Terms of Reference (ToR) were released late last year.
Employee and pensioner pay, allowances, and pension
Since March, the commission has held several meetings with employee representatives, unions, and stakeholders. This is to gather and analyse data before deciding on pay, allowances, and pensions. They have also announced tours to Chandigarh, Chennai, Jaipur, and Puducherry in August and September.
How to claim EDLI benefits
Here's a step-by-step guide on how to claim EDLI benefits: The claimant must fill and submit EDLI Form 5 IF, signed and certified by the employer. If there's no employer or their signature isn't available, the form can be certified by a Bank Manager (of the branch where the account was held), a local MP or MLA, a Gazetted Officer, a Magistrate, a member/chairman/secretary of the local municipal board, a Postmaster/Sub-Postmaster, or a member of the EPF or CBT's regional committee.
Claim Processing
For claim processing, the claimant must submit the filled form with all necessary documents to the regional EPF Commissioner's office. To claim all benefits under EPF, EPS, and EDLI, the claimant can also submit Form 20 (for EPF withdrawal claims) and Form 10C/10D.
12% annual interest
After submitting the claim, the EPF Commissioner must settle it within 30 days of receiving the application. If there's a delay, the claimant is entitled to receive interest at 12% per annum until the actual payment date.
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