Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar reacted to University VC Mohanan Kunnummal's 'cockroaches' and 'lions' remarks. Arlekar used the analogy for personal aspiration, while the VC had used it to encourage students to see themselves as 'lions'.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday reacted to remarks made by Kerala University Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal, who had recently used the terms "cockroaches" and "lions" while addressing students, saying he did not know the context in which the Vice-Chancellor had made the remarks. Speaking in Thiruvananthapuram, Arlekar said, "I heard Mohanan Kunnummal earlier speaking about cockroaches. I do not know the context in which he made that remark."

The Governor then used the analogy while reflecting on what individuals should aspire to become. "Am I a cockroach? Cockroaches can be found everywhere, but can I become a lion..." he said. Arlekar also clarified that his remarks were not intended as a reference to the ongoing student protests at Jantar Mantar. "I am not referring to Jantar Mantar. I am referring to what I should be and I don't want to be like other cockroaches," he said.

VC's Original Address to Students

The Governor's comments come against the backdrop of a recent address by Kerala University Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal, in which he encouraged students to reject the description of young people as "cockroaches" and instead see themselves as "lions" who represent the strength of the country.

Addressing students, Kunnummal had asked them whether they considered themselves "cockroaches" and urged them to confidently identify themselves as "lions". "Do you know what some people call students like you? They call you 'cockroaches'. Are you cockroaches? Then what are you? You are the lions who represent the strength of this country," Kunnummal had said.

He told students that they should pursue courses they are passionate about and focus on excelling in whatever field they choose. Kunnummal also urged students to maintain confidence and continue performing at a high level, saying that those who attempted to belittle them would eventually fade away.

The Vice Chancellor further invoked the imagery of Durga Devi, telling students that the years ahead should be a period of excellence and that they should have the confidence to compete and succeed globally.

Political Context of the Metaphor

The remarks subsequently drew attention in the context of the ongoing controversy surrounding the term "cockroach", which has been used by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and its supporters in connection with student protests and political discourse. However, Kunnummal's original remarks were framed as an encouragement to students, with the Vice Chancellor urging them to reject any attempt to undermine their abilities and instead recognise themselves as capable and talented individuals.

The Vice Chancellor had also highlighted India's growing role in the global healthcare sector, telling students that life expectancy has increased globally and that India has become the third-largest producer of medicines in the world. He encouraged students to focus on academic excellence irrespective of the specific course or discipline they choose.

A Fresh Dimension to the Debate

The Governor's remarks on Thursday add a fresh dimension to the discussion, particularly as he acknowledged hearing the Vice Chancellor's reference to "cockroaches" while distancing his own statement from the Jantar Mantar protests. The exchange has brought renewed attention to the use of the "cockroach" and "lion" metaphors in discussions surrounding students, their aspirations and the ongoing debate over how young protesters and students are being described in the public discourse. (ANI)