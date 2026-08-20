Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticises Congress for its decision to sing only two stanzas of Vande Mataram, accusing the party of having a 'League-like mentality' and engaging in 'cheap vote-bank politics', calling the move an insult to Mother India.

Chouhan accuses Congress of 'League-like mentality'

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Congress amid the ongoing Vande Mataram debate, accusing the opposition party of possessing a "League-like mentality" and insulting the nation for "cheap vote-bank politics".

Speaking to reporters on Congress' recent stance of singing only the first two stanzas of the national song, the Union Minister drew a historical parallel, alleging that the opposition party's current position mirrors its decisions from nearly a century ago. "The Congress party's 'League-like' mentality has not changed; back in 1937, under pressure from the Muslim League, Congress had decided not to sing the full Vande Mataram. Even today, Congress remains disconnected from India's culture, values, traditions, and roots, engaging instead in cheap vote-bank politics," Chouhan said.

Emphasising the song's historical significance in India's struggle for independence, he called the resolution "an insult," if not sung entirely. "Vande Mataram, a slogan that inspired thousands of revolutionaries to embrace the gallows with a smile. Vande Mataram is the pride of India; refusing to sing the full version is not merely an insult to the song itself, but an insult to Mother India," Chouhan added.

Congratulates Bihar govt for joining PM schemes

Alongside, Chouhan also congratulated the Bihar government for deciding to join the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. "Arriving today on the sacred soil of Bihar, my heart is filled with joy and happiness. It is PM Modi's resolve to provide a permanent house to every poor brother and sister; those who are residing in temporary houses are receiving the gift of approval for over 11 lakh permanent homes today," he said.

"I wish to congratulate the Bihar government for deciding to join the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. Should crops suffer damage, farmers will now be compensated under this scheme. Bihar has also undertaken procurement under the PM-AASHA scheme this time; Masoor (lentil) has been procured here, and the state is a leader in creating farmer IDs," he added.

Congress cites 1937 resolution

Chouhan's remarks come a day after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) decided that only the first two stanzas of the national song would be sung at party events, citing the party's own 1937 resolution.

The decision followed days of controversy after the BJP accused Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party parliamentary chairperson Sonia Gandhi of conversing while the national song was being rendered during Independence Day celebrations on August 15, and demanded a public apology.

After the CWC meeting, Congress MP KC Venugopal said the party's stand on the recitation of Vande Mataram was clear and that it would follow the decisions taken by Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in 1937. (ANI)