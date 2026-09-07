8th Pay Commission: AICPI-IW Index Hints at Big Jump! DA Could Hit 66-67% by Jan 2027
Even before the 8th Pay Commission submits its recommendations, Central government employees and pensioners might get a significant hike in their Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR).
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A significant increase in Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief
The 8th Pay Commission is expected to submit its recommendations to the Central Government by May 2027. However, even before that final deadline, Central government employees and pensioners might see another significant increase in their Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR).
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Latest data from the All-India Consumer Price Index (AICPI-IW)
Moreover, the latest data from the All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW) and the existing 7th Pay Commission formula suggest that the Dearness Allowance (DA) could reach about 66-67% of the basic pay from January 1, 2027.
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This is just a possible cost or estimate
But it's important to remember that this is just a possible projection. The Central Government has not officially announced the DA rate for January 2027. It also hasn't confirmed the January 2026 DA rate used in this calculation. To understand potential changes in DA and DR stats in the coming months, we need to be clear about these points.
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AICPI-IW data indicates a higher DA
To put it simply, the DA is linked to changes in the AICPI-IW. For the January 2027 revision, the government will consider the actual data from January to December 2026.
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The basic formula used as per the Seventh Pay Commission
The 7th Pay Commission uses this basic formula for the calculation: DA = [{(Average of last 12 months' AICPI-IW × 2.88) − 261.41} / 261.41] × 100 − Existing DA (%) Currently, the AICPI-IW value was 148.6 in January 2026 and rose to 153.2 in July 2026. If the index stays around 153.2 from August to December, the 12-month average will be approximately 151.5. Month | AICPI-IW --- | --- January 2026 | 148.6 February 2026 | 148.5 March 2026 | 149.1 April 2026 | 149.9 May 2026 | 150.8 June 2026 | 151.9 July 2026 | 153.2 August–December* | 153.2
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An estimated average of 151.5
According to the 7th Pay Commission formula, an average index of 151.5 gives a DA calculation of about 66.91%. If we assume the current DA rate is 63%, this clearly indicates an increase of about 3.91 percentage points. Ultimately, the DA rate could be set at 66% or 67%, depending on the final index numbers and the government's rounding-off method.
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What could this mean in the context of the Eighth Pay Commission?
This potential increase is important because DA directly impacts the salaries of Central government employees. When DA goes up, the monthly salary of eligible employees also rises. Meanwhile, the 8th Pay Commission is expected to review salaries, allowances, and other benefits. Its recommendations could eventually lead to a major restructuring of the pay scale, beyond the regular DA revisions.
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Regular DA increase
So, employees should clearly understand the difference between regular DA increases and future salary revisions under the 8th Pay Commission. These are two completely different things and should not be confused. If the AICPI-IW trend remains upward or stable until the end of 2026, the DA for Central government employees could reach around 66%-67% from January 2027.
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AICPI-IW statistics
This calculation will become clearer once all the necessary AICPI-IW statistics are published and the government officially announces the DA rate. For now, employees should consider this 66%-67% figure as a possible forecast, not a confirmed decision by the government.
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