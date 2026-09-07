A Gurugram resident alleged his Zomato delivery rider ate his food instead of delivering it, sharing photos and tracker screenshots online that sparked debate over late-night food orders.

A Gurugram-based man’s food order turned into a viral incident after he claimed his Zomato delivery rider ate the meal instead of delivering it.

Rishabh Kaushik said he placed an order from Khadak Singh Da Dhaba through Zomato at 10.58 p.m. on Sunday. When the food failed to arrive, he checked the app’s tracker, which showed the rider’s location stuck at the same spot for nearly 40 minutes.

Kaushik said he stepped out to investigate and found the delivery rider along with another person eating his food. He clicked photos of the half-eaten packets and later shared them on X, alongside screenshots of the order tracker.

In his post, Kaushik tagged Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal, writing: “The delivery partner’s icon has been standing at the same spot for 40 minutes. @deepigoyal, this isn’t food delivery anymore. It’s a full-fledged food-sharing economy.”

Zomato Responds

Zomato Care replied to the post, asking Kaushik to share his order ID so the matter could be looked into.

The viral post prompted other users to share their own experiences with late-night food deliveries. Several suggested opting for cash on delivery to avoid issues with orders that do not arrive.

While some users criticised the rider’s alleged behaviour, others highlighted the risks of late-night orders and the importance of monitoring delivery updates. The incident has sparked discussion about accountability in food delivery services.