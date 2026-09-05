In its memorandum, the NC-JCM has argued for indexing HRA with DA. This would allow for automatic changes to keep up with inflation. The employee union also proposed that the city classification for HRA should be updated every 5 years, instead of the current 10-year cycle. Furthermore, the NC-JCM has recommended giving HRA to retired employees, arguing that pensioners without their own homes spend a large part of their pension on rent.