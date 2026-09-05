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8th Pay Commission Latest Update: Will Level 5 employees get up to Rs 15,800 extra HRA per month?
Central government employees are eagerly waiting for a House Rent Allowance (HRA) hike with the 8th Pay Commission. We break down the possible HRA increase for employees from Level 1 to 5, based on the fitment factor.
Hoping for a House Rent Allowance (HRA) hike
Central government employees are hoping for a House Rent Allowance (HRA) hike under the 8th Pay Commission, which is now in its consultation phase. HRA is a major part of their salary, and its rate changes based on the city category where an employee is posted.
HRA rates for employees under the Seventh Pay Commission
Under the 7th Pay Commission, the HRA rates were set at 24%, 16%, and 8% of the basic pay for X, Y, and Z category cities. However, after the Dearness Allowance (DA) crossed 50% in January 2024, the government revised these rates to 30%, 20%, and 10% respectively.
Monthly HRA amount
For example, a Level 1 employee posted in an X-category city like Delhi, with a basic salary of ₹18,000, gets ₹5,400 as HRA at a 30% rate. Similarly, a Level 5 employee with a basic pay of ₹29,200 receives a monthly HRA of ₹8,760.
Various memorandums submitted to the Eighth Pay Commission
In various memorandums submitted to the 8th Pay Commission, employee and pensioner unions have argued that the current HRA rates under the 7th Pay Commission are not enough. They point out that house rents in metropolitan and Tier-II cities are very high now.
All India New Pension Scheme Employees Federation
Organisations like the National Council of the Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), the All India New Pension Scheme Employees Federation (AINPSEF), and the All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF) have all recommended increasing the rates of the current three HRA slabs.
Proposal for HRA slabs
On the other hand, the Indian Railways Supervisors Association (IRTSA) has proposed a four-tier HRA system. The Pragatisheel Shikshak Nyay Manch (PSNM) suggested a two-tier slab, but also recommended that the rates should be increased once DA reaches 25% and 50%.
HRA for employees
In its memorandum, the NC-JCM has argued for indexing HRA with DA. This would allow for automatic changes to keep up with inflation. The employee union also proposed that the city classification for HRA should be updated every 5 years, instead of the current 10-year cycle. Furthermore, the NC-JCM has recommended giving HRA to retired employees, arguing that pensioners without their own homes spend a large part of their pension on rent.
How much extra HRA can Level 1 to 5 employees get per month?
So, how much extra monthly HRA can Level 1 to 5 employees get under the 8th Pay Commission (8th CPC)? Since HRA is calculated based on basic pay, we will only know the exact amount when the government announces the fitment factor and the revised basic pay along with the 8th Pay Commission report.
HRA increase calculation for Level 1 employees
Let's estimate the potential monthly HRA increase based on two assumptions: a 2.1 fitment factor and a proposed 40% HRA rate for 'X' category cities from the NC-JCM's memorandum. This calculation is for Level 1 to 5 employees.
Monthly 8th CPC HRA increase for Level 1 employees:
Basic Pay (7th CPC): ₹18,000
7th CPC HRA for 'X' city (30% of basic): ₹5,400
Estimated Revised 8th CPC Pay (at 2.1x): ₹37,800
Estimated 8th CPC HRA (40% of basic): ₹15,120
Monthly HRA Increase: ₹9,720
HRA increase calculation for Level 2 and 3 employees
Monthly 8th CPC HRA increase for Level 2 employees:
Basic Pay (7th CPC): ₹19,900
7th CPC HRA for 'X' city (30% of basic): ₹5,970
Estimated Revised 8th CPC Pay (at 2.1x): ₹41,790
Estimated 8th CPC HRA (40% of basic): ₹16,716
Monthly HRA Increase: ₹10,746
Monthly 8th CPC HRA increase for Level 3 employees:
Basic Pay (7th CPC): ₹21,700
7th CPC HRA for 'X' city (30% of basic): ₹6,510
Estimated Revised 8th CPC Pay (at 2.1x): ₹45,570
Estimated 8th CPC HRA (40% of basic): ₹18,228
Monthly HRA Increase: ₹11,718
HRA increase calculation for Level 4 employees
Monthly 8th CPC HRA increase for Level 4 employees:
Basic Pay (7th CPC): ₹25,500
7th CPC HRA for 'X' city (30% of basic): ₹7,650
Estimated Revised 8th CPC Pay (at 2.1x): ₹53,550
Estimated 8th CPC HRA (40% of basic): ₹21,420
Monthly HRA Increase: ₹13,770
HRA increase calculation for Level 5 employees
Monthly 8th CPC HRA increase for Level 5 employees:
Basic Pay (7th CPC): ₹29,200
7th CPC HRA for 'X' city (30% of basic): ₹8,760
Estimated Revised 8th CPC Pay (at 2.1x): ₹61,320
Estimated 8th CPC HRA (40% of basic): ₹24,528
Monthly HRA Increase: ₹15,768
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