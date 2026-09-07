Hundreds of MPSC aspirants protested in Pune over alleged irregularities in the Drug Inspector Exam. NCP(SCP) leader Supriya Sule joined the 'Aakrosh Morcha,' demanding government intervention and justice for the students' careers.

MPSC Aspirants Protest Over Exam Irregularities

Tensions flared in Pune as hundreds of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants took out a massive "Aakrosh Morcha" protest march on Monday over alleged irregularities in the Drug Inspector Examination conducted by the Commission.

NCP(SCP) working national president Supriya Sule joined the protesting students to extend her solidarity. "It is unfortunate that our children in Maharashtra are protesting. A similar atmosphere to Jantar Mantar is visible in Pune. I appeal to the government to send a responsible person, and a discussion should happen... these children are suffering from injustice. It's a question about their career," Sule told ANI.

Protesters carried placards with criticism of the MPSC leadership, with several reading "MPSC Adhyaksh, Go Back!" and "MPSC Bewafaa Hai" (MPSC is disloyal/has betrayed us). Demonstrators also waved the national flags through the march as they raised slogans demanding accountability.

The protest comes days after NCP(SCP) leader Rohit Pawar, who also joined today's protest, demanded Maharashtra Public Service Commission chairman Vivek Bhimanwar's resignation amid the ongoing row.

MPSC Chairman Responds to Allegations

Responding to the allegations, Bhimanwar clarified that he assumed charge as chairman on March 3, while the alleged irregularities occurred in January 2026 -- before he took over. He took the oath as chairman on February 18. The MPSC chairman said, "It has come to my notice that certain personal allegations are being made against me in connection with the leak of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission's Drug Inspector Examination paper. On this background, I consider it necessary to clarify certain important facts."

He added that the commission has filed a police complaint with regard to the cancellation of the entire recruitment process for the post of Drug Inspector in the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Department following irregularities in the examination, and constituted an internal high-level committee to suggest reforms.

Exam Timeline and Complaint Details

The screening examination for the Drug Inspector post was conducted offline on March 22 at six divisional headquarters across Maharashtra, with results declared on June 12. After interviews, the Commission published a provisional merit list of 488 candidates, including 485 eligible and three ineligible candidates. Between July 22 and July 26, the Commission received complaints via email from candidates and public representatives alleging that some candidates had received the question paper or questions in advance, on March 20.

Police Action and Arrests

On August 26, the Crime Branch arrested six individuals in connection with the breach of confidentiality related to the exam. Accused Rutuja Patil was subsequently taken into custody from Nandurbar by the Property Cell of the Crime Branch. The case has been registered under the Maharashtra Competitive Examination (Prevention of Malpractices) Act, 2024, and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. (ANI)

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