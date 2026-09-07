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Who is Benu Gopal Bangur? Meet West Bengal's Richest Man; At 95, he's worth Rs 55,000 crore!
Whenever we talk about India's richest people, names like Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani pop up first. But do you know who is West Bengal's richest person? This industrialist is one of India's wealthiest, with a net worth of around ₹55,000 crore.
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Benu Gopal Bangur, the man behind Shree Cement
When we think of billionaires, Ambani and Adani come to mind. But West Bengal's richest person is Benu Gopal Bangur. Born in 1931, the 95-year-old is the man behind Shree Cement, a company that has given massive returns to its investors.
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Benu Gopal Bangur's net worth and business history
According to the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires index, Benu Gopal Bangur's net worth is about $5.8 billion, which is roughly ₹55,000 crore. He became the chairman of Shree Cement in 1992 after a family business split in 1991. Today, he is the company's Chairman Emeritus.
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The origins of Shree Cement and the Bangur family business
Benu Gopal Bangur inherited his business skills from his family. His grandfather, Mungi Ram Bangur, had founded Shree Cement in Jaipur, Rajasthan, back in 1979. After the family business was divided, Benu Gopal received a 65% stake and became chairman in 1992.
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Benu Gopal Bangur's leadership at Shree Cement
A graduate from Calcutta University, Benu Gopal used his sharp business mind to grow the company. The brand, once known as Bangur Cement, achieved massive success within 22 years under his leadership. As the company's market value shot up, so did his personal wealth.
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Shree Cement's phenomenal share price growth
On July 6, 2001, a share of Shree Cement cost just ₹30.30. By September 3, 2026, it closed at nearly ₹23,895. Today, Benu Gopal Bangur's net worth is around ₹55,000 crore, while Shree Cement's market cap is about ₹86,550 crore. His son Hari Mohan and grandson Prashant now run the company.
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Shree Cement as a multibagger stock for investors
Benu Gopal Bangur didn't just get rich himself; he made his investors wealthy too. The stock has delivered a massive 78,760% multibagger return since July 2001. If someone had invested just ₹1 lakh back then, their investment would be worth about ₹7.88 crore today!
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