The 8th Pay Commission is meeting in Chennai on 7–8 September and in Puducherry on 9 September. On the agenda: fitment factor, DA, HRA, postings/transfers, and a push to lift the annual increment to 6%–7%, with NC-JCM, AIDEF and FNPO backing higher hikes.

The 8th Pay Commission has opened a three-day outreach in South India, with meetings scheduled in Chennai on 7 and 8 September and consultations in Puducherry on 9 September. It is the first time the commission has taken its proceedings to the southern region, after earlier meetings in Lucknow and Delhi.

Unions expect discussions to range from the fitment factor and Dearness Allowance to a bigger annual increment. Employee bodies have also pressed the commission to consider postings and transfers and to examine demands for a higher House Rent Allowance.

Multiple staff federations have formally sought a steeper yearly raise. The National Council of the Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) has proposed lifting the annual increment by 6 percent in its memorandum. The All India Defence Employees Federation and the Federation of National Postal Organization have echoed the 6 percent demand.

What is on the agenda in Chennai and Puducherry

The All India New Pension Scheme Employee Federation has gone further, urging the commission to back a 7 percent annual increment. These proposals are expected to feature in Chennai, with employee and pensioner organisations slated to meet the commission in Puducherry on 9 September.

Under the 7th Pay Commission, a Level 1 employee’s minimum basic pay is Rs 18000. With a 3 percent yearly increment, the basic pay would reach Rs 23500 after 10 years—an increase of just Rs 5500.

For Level 8, the current basic pay is Rs 47600. If the 8th Pay Commission were to adopt a fitment factor of 2.15, the basic pay would rise to Rs 102340. On that base, the annual salary at a 3 percent increment in the first year would be Rs 1228080.

How a higher annual increment changes the pay math

At a 5 percent annual increment, the annual salary after 10 years would be Rs 1905155, compared with Rs 1602366 at 3 percent—roughly a Rs 3 lakh difference. If the annual increment rose to 7 percent, the Level 8 annual salary after 10 years would be Rs 22,57775.

As consultations proceed in Chennai and Puducherry through 9 September, the commission is expected to hear detailed representations on increments alongside DA, HRA, and transfer-posting issues.