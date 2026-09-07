KPCC President BK Hariprasad has dubbed the BJP's ongoing padyatra in Karnataka as a 'paid' event by B.S. Yediyurappa to establish his son, B.Y. Vijayendra. BJP leaders have dismissed this, claiming the march is getting public support.

Congress Calls BJP's Rally a 'Paid Padyatra'

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President BK Hariprasad on Monday targeted the state opposition BJP over its ongoing padyatra in Karnataka, describing the initiative as a paid padyatra. Speaking to reporters, Hariprasad alleged that veteran BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa is using the rally to establish his son, B.Y. Vijayendra, as the leader of the party and claimed that local BJP leaders are unwilling to accept Vijayendra's leadership. “For almost three years, BJP have not been able to establish its leadership in Karnataka… If it was a popular padyatra, people would have assembled. That's why I'm calling it a paid padyatra. They are trying to establish their leadership. Senior Yediyurappa wants to establish Junior Yediyurappa as the leader, but BJP leaders are not ready to accept him. So he is trying with a paid padyatra and paid news,” said Hariprasad.

BJP Outlines Padyatra's Objectives

BK Hariprasad's remarks came after Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra announced the party's padayatra in Karnataka, which was launched on September 1 from Lingasugur in Raichur district and is scheduled to culminate in Ballari on September 10. Speaking to reporters, the Karnataka BJP President earlier mentioned that the party will raise several issues during the march, including the recent resignation of Congress leader Nagendra. "There is absolutely no confusion about our padayatra. Our padayatra will start on September 1 and will end on September 10. We have several issues that will be discussed during our padayatra, and Nagendra's resignation is one of the issues. There is a drought issue. Around 2.5 lakh vacancies are still unfilled," said Vijayendra.

Leaders Claim Strong Public Support

Following the launch of the Yatra, BJP leader CT Ravi asserted that the party's padayatra is receiving support from the public across all locations, adding that the party have raised concerns over the alleged misuse of SC/ST grants in the state. Ravi further stated that the march also aims to generate public awareness surrounding the issue of corruption. “The public is supporting the BJP's padyatra everywhere. The padyatra is conveying a positive message. We are undertaking this march while highlighting several issues; for instance, we have raised the matter regarding the misuse of SC/ST grants. Additionally, we are working to create public awareness about the issue of corruption...” CT Ravi told reporters.

BJP leader B. Sriramulu emphasised that everyone should support the BJP, stating that the party is raising several key issues through the ongoing padayatra. “Look at how many people are turning up. Everyone should support the BJP. We are raising several issues through this padyatra, and people are supporting us…” Sriramulu told reporters. (ANI)