Eating Ice cream in Winter: Is it good for your health?

Ice cream is undeniably delicious, and many enjoy it frequently. But what happens when you indulge in this cold treat during winter?

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 4:28 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 4:28 PM IST

Dietary habits should change with the seasons. Certain foods are avoided during winter. We wear sweaters to stay warm and consume warming foods. Health experts advise against consuming foods unsuitable for winter, as it can negatively impact health.

article_image2

Everyone loves ice cream. While regular consumption in summer is generally fine, winter is a different story. Some enjoy it year-round, while others avoid it in winter, fearing coughs, colds, and fever. Should we eat ice cream in winter?

article_image3

Can we eat ice cream in winter?

It's not entirely forbidden. If you're healthy, especially with a strong immune system, you can enjoy it in moderation. Avoid excessive consumption.

article_image4

Side effects of eating ice cream in winter

Digestive issues: Health experts advise against winter ice cream consumption due to potential stomach aches, bloating, and other digestive problems.

Sore throat: Ice cream can increase the risk of sore throats in winter.

article_image5

Weakened immunity: Winter weakens immunity, and ice cream can exacerbate this, increasing susceptibility to coughs, colds, infections, and fever.

Impaired blood circulation: Ice cream's coldness can lower body temperature, potentially hindering blood circulation and causing health issues.

article_image6

Other issues: Ice cream's caffeine content can cause headaches in winter. It can also contribute to dehydration, acne, and even heart problems.

