Kerala: Police report clears allegations of money delivery by UDF in blue trolley bag ahead of Palakkad bypoll

Palakkad: A preliminary investigation report from the police has cleared the controversy surrounding a blue trolley bag during the Palakkad by-election, stating that no evidence was found to support the claim that Congress leaders were involved in delivering money in the bag. The report, submitted by the Special Branch DSP to the Palakkad SP, concluded that the allegations were unfounded. The SP informed Asianet News that no further action would be taken and the case would be closed.

On November 6, a police team conducted a raid at the KPM hotel, where Congress leaders were staying. The raid began around midnight, with the police searching 12 rooms, including those occupied by female Congress leaders. Initially, the police stated that the search was part of a routine check, as no complaint had been received. However, the raid later became controversial, and the police clarified that it had been carried out based on confidential information. Ultimately, the police left the hotel after documenting that no incriminating evidence had been found during the search.

In response to the incident, Opposition Leader VD Satheesan criticized the operation, calling it a failed drama staged by Minister MB Rajesh and his brother-in-law. He demanded an apology from MB Rajesh for misleading the public. Congress leader Shanimol Usman condemned the raid, describing it as an infringement on personal freedom. Usman also questioned who had instructed the SP to conduct the search and insisted that the police could not escape accountability for the incident.

