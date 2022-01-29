  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Are you 35 plus, having fine lines, pigmentation? Here are 8 anti-aging tips for your skin

    First Published Jan 29, 2022, 8:00 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Here are some key elements you should look out for to prevent skin ageing. We spoke to Dr M Sowmya, Consultant Dermatologist, Manipal Hospital, who gave us some tips to stop skin-aging and look fresh, glowing in your 30s and 40s. Report by Richa Barua.

    Are you 35 plus, having fine lines, pigmentation? Here are 8 anti-aging tips for your skin RCB

    Aging of organs begins from the time when one is born, and skin is no exception to that. Skin aging is due to intrinsic factors (primarily genetic) and extrinsic factors like sun exposure, smoking, pollution, stress, etc.; Signs of skin ageing include dullness, fine lines, wrinkles, pigmentation. Here are a few tips to stop aging

    Are you 35 plus, having fine lines, pigmentation? Here are 8 anti-aging tips for your skin RCB

    A healthy diet and lifestyle: Eating plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables rich in antioxidants helps prevent damage from free radicals that leads to premature aging. Diets containing lots of sugar and refined carbohydrates can accelerate aging

    Are you 35 plus, having fine lines, pigmentation? Here are 8 anti-aging tips for your skin RCB

    Wash Face: Wash your face twice a day by applying a gentle cleanser. Avoid any products that can irritate your skin. Scrubbing is not recommended as it can irritate skin. You should remove your makeup before going to sleep. 

    Are you 35 plus, having fine lines, pigmentation? Here are 8 anti-aging tips for your skin RCB

    Stop smoking, drink less alcohol: Smoking speeds up how quickly skin ages, it causes dullness, wrinkles and a sallow complexion. Alcohol dehydrates and damages the skin making it look older.
     

    Are you 35 plus, having fine lines, pigmentation? Here are 8 anti-aging tips for your skin RCB

    Facial moisturizer: Apply a facial moisturizer every day. It hydrates skin and gives it a youthful appearance.

    Are you 35 plus, having fine lines, pigmentation? Here are 8 anti-aging tips for your skin RCB

    Protect your skin from the sun: Sun exposure plays a vital role in skin aging. Applying a broad spectrum sunscreen with SPF 50 that covers both UVA and UVB protects skin from the harsh UV light. Sunscreen has to be applied 20 minutes before sun exposure and repeated every 2 -3 hours. Also Read: Do you have high blood pressure? Here are 7 ways to reduce it without medication

    Are you 35 plus, having fine lines, pigmentation? Here are 8 anti-aging tips for your skin RCB

    Use of Vitamin C serum and night creams: Vitamin C is an antioxidant that eliminates free radicals and helps in rejuvenating the skin. Hyaluronic acid helps in maintaining hydration of skin, thus adding to the volume. Night creams available in the market have retinoid. Retinoids are chemically similar to vitamin A. When applied on the skin, they prevent the degradation of collagen. 

    In addition to these, taking oral supplements rich in beta carotene, astaxanthin, biotin, vitamin C also helps in delaying premature aging
     

    Are you 35 plus, having fine lines, pigmentation? Here are 8 anti-aging tips for your skin RCB

    Exercise most of the days: Moderate exercise can improve circulation, boost immunity, and give the skin a more youthful appearance. Also Read: Want to be happy? Here are 7 secrets that will change your life, making it joyful

    Are you 35 plus, having fine lines, pigmentation? Here are 8 anti-aging tips for your skin RCB

    Never late than before: If signs of ageing bother you, meet a dermatologist. New treatments and less invasive procedures like chemical peels, LASERS, Botox, fillers and threads help in smoothening wrinkles and giving a brighter, younger looking skin Also Read: Newly married? Want to impress your future in-laws? Follow these 5 steps

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Are you facing irregular menstrual cycle? What can it lead to? Find all answers here RCB

    Are you facing irregular menstrual cycle? What can it lead to? Find all answers here

    Avoiding afternoon naps to coffee: 9 tips from expert for a good night's sleep RCB

    Avoiding afternoon naps to coffee: 8 tips from expert for a good night's sleep

    How to treat children with orthopedic diseases; expert shares some important facts RCB

    How to treat children with orthopedic diseases; expert shares some important facts

    How to improve physical and mental well being; here are 5 asanas you should do early morning RCB

    How to improve physical and mental well being; here are 5 asanas you should do early morning

    Anxiety to back pain: Here are 11 heart attack warning signs you should never ignore RCB

    Anxiety to back pain: Here are 11 heart attack warning signs you should never ignore

    Recent Stories

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Is Roman Reigns fit to defend his Universal Championship against Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble 2022?

    WWE: Is Roman Reigns fit to defend his Universal Championship against Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble 2022?

    Newly married Mouni Roy dances with her girl gang at wedding after-party RCB

    Newly married Mouni Roy dances with her girl gang at wedding after-party

    Centre appoints Dr V Anantha Nageswaran as Chief Economic Advisor ahead of Union Budget 2022-dnm

    Centre appoints Dr V Anantha Nageswaran as Chief Economic Advisor ahead of Union Budget 2022

    Vicky Kaushal goes gaga over Sara Ali Khan, calls her "All things amaze" RCB

    Vicky Kaushal goes gaga over Sara Ali Khan, calls her "All things amaze"

    Navjot Singh Sidhu's sister Suman Toor calls him cruel person, abandoned mother after father's death-dnm

    Navjot Singh Sidhu’s sister Suman Toor calls him ‘cruel person’, ‘abandoned mother after father’s death’

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs HFC: At least, Odisha FC deserved a draw - Kino Garcia on Hyderabad FC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: At least, Odisha FC deserved a draw - Kino Garcia on Hyderabad FC defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs HFC: Hyderabad FC is on top, and we are satisfied - Manuel Marquez on Odisha FC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC is on top, and we are satisfied - Manuel Marquez on Odisha FC win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 37): Hyderabad FC produces stellar display to edge past Odisha FC 3-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 37): Hyderabad FC produces stellar display to edge past Odisha FC 3-2

    Video Icon
    Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss thin frame Study

    Kim Kardashian, Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss' thin frame: Study

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 Channi assures party is united Rahul Gandhi says Congress workers to decide CM face gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Channi assures party is united; Rahul Gandhi says Congress workers to decide CM face

    Video Icon