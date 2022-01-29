Are you 35 plus, having fine lines, pigmentation? Here are 8 anti-aging tips for your skin

Here are some key elements you should look out for to prevent skin ageing. We spoke to Dr M Sowmya, Consultant Dermatologist, Manipal Hospital, who gave us some tips to stop skin-aging and look fresh, glowing in your 30s and 40s. Report by Richa Barua.

Aging of organs begins from the time when one is born, and skin is no exception to that. Skin aging is due to intrinsic factors (primarily genetic) and extrinsic factors like sun exposure, smoking, pollution, stress, etc.; Signs of skin ageing include dullness, fine lines, wrinkles, pigmentation. Here are a few tips to stop aging

A healthy diet and lifestyle: Eating plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables rich in antioxidants helps prevent damage from free radicals that leads to premature aging. Diets containing lots of sugar and refined carbohydrates can accelerate aging

Wash Face: Wash your face twice a day by applying a gentle cleanser. Avoid any products that can irritate your skin. Scrubbing is not recommended as it can irritate skin. You should remove your makeup before going to sleep.

Stop smoking, drink less alcohol: Smoking speeds up how quickly skin ages, it causes dullness, wrinkles and a sallow complexion. Alcohol dehydrates and damages the skin making it look older.



Facial moisturizer: Apply a facial moisturizer every day. It hydrates skin and gives it a youthful appearance.

Protect your skin from the sun: Sun exposure plays a vital role in skin aging. Applying a broad spectrum sunscreen with SPF 50 that covers both UVA and UVB protects skin from the harsh UV light. Sunscreen has to be applied 20 minutes before sun exposure and repeated every 2 -3 hours.

Use of Vitamin C serum and night creams: Vitamin C is an antioxidant that eliminates free radicals and helps in rejuvenating the skin. Hyaluronic acid helps in maintaining hydration of skin, thus adding to the volume. Night creams available in the market have retinoid. Retinoids are chemically similar to vitamin A. When applied on the skin, they prevent the degradation of collagen. In addition to these, taking oral supplements rich in beta carotene, astaxanthin, biotin, vitamin C also helps in delaying premature aging



Exercise most of the days: Moderate exercise can improve circulation, boost immunity, and give the skin a more youthful appearance.