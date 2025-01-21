Chennai man sets himself on fire outside RK Nagar police station, suffers 90% burns (WATCH)

A 30-year-old man, Rajan, attempted suicide by setting himself on fire outside the RK Nagar Police Station in Chennai on January 20. He had come to file a complaint about an assault but was reportedly asked to submit a written complaint. He sustained 90% burns.

Chennai man sets himself on fire outside RK Nagar police station, suffers 90% burns (WATCH) vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 2:04 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 2:04 PM IST

A young man immolated himself in a shocking incident at the RK Nagar Police Station in Chennai. The 30-year-old, identified as Rajan from the Pulianthope area in North Chennai, set himself on fire in front of the police station on the evening of January 20. Rajan had arrived around 9:15 PM, intending to file a complaint regarding an alleged attack by two men. The distressing act was reportedly an attempt by Rajan to bring attention to his grievances.

According to reports, Rajan was in an inebriated state when he approached the police, seeking help. However, he was asked to submit a written complaint. Frustrated and seemingly upset by the refusal, Rajan stepped outside the station, where he poured petrol on himself and set himself on fire.


Chennai: Good news for bus passengers as MTC extends pass deadline

The dramatic scene quickly caught the attention of the police and passersby, who rushed to extinguish the flames. Despite their efforts, Rajan sustained severe burn injuries, with reports stating that he suffered 90% burns. He was immediately transported to Kilpauk Government Hospital for medical treatment, where he remains in critical condition.

While police officials have yet to confirm the exact cause of the incident, it has come to light that Rajan had visited the station to report an assault. Allegedly, the police had refused to accept his verbal complaint, which led to his desperate act of self-immolation outside the station.

As the investigation into the incident unfolds, the police have arrested two individuals in connection with the assault complaint filed by Rajan. Meanwhile, Rajan’s relatives gathered at the hospital, prompting the police to increase security at the site.

Chennai: Tomato, Onion and other vegetable price FALLS after Pongal; Check HERE

This distressing incident has sparked outrage among the public, who have criticized the police for their handling of Rajan’s complaint. The event has also raised questions about the response of law enforcement officers in such sensitive situations, where immediate support could have prevented a tragic outcome.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Gautam Adani offers 'seva' at ISKCON camp at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj (WATCH) shk

Gautam Adani offers 'seva' at ISKCON camp at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj (WATCH)

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker made multiple calls to Bangladesh, got SIM using fake Aadhar card in Bengal reports anr

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker made multiple calls to Bangladesh, got SIM using fake Aadhar card in Bengal

'Ravan came as golden deer & kidnapped Maa Sita': Arvind Kejriwal draws flak over Ramayana misquote (WATCH) shk

'Ravan came as golden deer & kidnapped Maa Sita': Arvind Kejriwal draws flak over Ramayana misquote (WATCH)

Karnataka govt temporarily revokes actor Darshan's gun license amid life threats vkp

Karnataka govt temporarily revokes actor Darshan's gun license amid life threats

Kerala joins Tamil Nadu urging Centre to withdraw UGC draft regulations, assembly passes resolution dmn

Kerala joins Tamil Nadu urging Centre to withdraw UGC draft regulations, assembly passes resolution

Recent Stories

Gautam Adani offers 'seva' at ISKCON camp at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj (WATCH) shk

Gautam Adani offers 'seva' at ISKCON camp at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj (WATCH)

Urvashi Rautela surpasses Virat Kohli in popularity post-Dakoo Maharaj? NTI

Urvashi Rautela beats Virat Kohli in popularity post-Dakoo Maharaj?

Republic Day 2025: Bengaluru's Lalbagh Flower show mesmerizes visitors with stunning visuals (PHOTOS) vkp

Republic Day 2025: Bengaluru's Lalbagh Flower show mesmerizes visitors with stunning visuals (PHOTOS)

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker made multiple calls to Bangladesh, got SIM using fake Aadhar card in Bengal reports anr

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker made multiple calls to Bangladesh, got SIM using fake Aadhar card in Bengal

School Holidays: January breaks extended in THIS state, minority schools get special holiday; Check NTI

School Holidays: January breaks extended in THIS state, minority schools get special holiday; Check

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup Coach Ashwani Sharma on Birmingham 2027 Edition, 'Gold' Win for Potential Olympics

Kho Kho World Cup Coach Ashwani Sharma on Birmingham 2027 Edition, 'Gold' Win for Potential Olympics

Video Icon
Palestinian Women and Children Reunite with Families After Israel Hamas Ceasefire | WATCH

Palestinian Women and Children Reunite with Families After Israel Hamas Ceasefire | WATCH

Video Icon
Rajasthan's First International Kho Kho Champion Nirmala Bhati EXCLUSIVE | WATCH

Rajasthan's First International Kho Kho Champion Nirmala Bhati EXCLUSIVE | WATCH

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sharon Raj Murder Case: How Greeshma's Love Turned 'Poisonous'?

Kerala Pulse | Sharon Raj Murder Case: How Greeshma's Love Turned 'Poisonous'?

Video Icon
Chaleya to Morni, Top 10 Trending Indian Songs on INSTAGRAM for Music Lovers

Chaleya to Morni, Top 10 Trending Indian Songs on INSTAGRAM for Music Lovers

Video Icon