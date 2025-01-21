Chennai man sets himself on fire outside RK Nagar police station, suffers 90% burns (WATCH)

A 30-year-old man, Rajan, attempted suicide by setting himself on fire outside the RK Nagar Police Station in Chennai on January 20. He had come to file a complaint about an assault but was reportedly asked to submit a written complaint. He sustained 90% burns.

A young man immolated himself in a shocking incident at the RK Nagar Police Station in Chennai. The 30-year-old, identified as Rajan from the Pulianthope area in North Chennai, set himself on fire in front of the police station on the evening of January 20. Rajan had arrived around 9:15 PM, intending to file a complaint regarding an alleged attack by two men. The distressing act was reportedly an attempt by Rajan to bring attention to his grievances.

According to reports, Rajan was in an inebriated state when he approached the police, seeking help. However, he was asked to submit a written complaint. Frustrated and seemingly upset by the refusal, Rajan stepped outside the station, where he poured petrol on himself and set himself on fire.



Chennai: Good news for bus passengers as MTC extends pass deadline

The dramatic scene quickly caught the attention of the police and passersby, who rushed to extinguish the flames. Despite their efforts, Rajan sustained severe burn injuries, with reports stating that he suffered 90% burns. He was immediately transported to Kilpauk Government Hospital for medical treatment, where he remains in critical condition.

While police officials have yet to confirm the exact cause of the incident, it has come to light that Rajan had visited the station to report an assault. Allegedly, the police had refused to accept his verbal complaint, which led to his desperate act of self-immolation outside the station.

As the investigation into the incident unfolds, the police have arrested two individuals in connection with the assault complaint filed by Rajan. Meanwhile, Rajan’s relatives gathered at the hospital, prompting the police to increase security at the site.



Chennai: Tomato, Onion and other vegetable price FALLS after Pongal; Check HERE

This distressing incident has sparked outrage among the public, who have criticized the police for their handling of Rajan’s complaint. The event has also raised questions about the response of law enforcement officers in such sensitive situations, where immediate support could have prevented a tragic outcome.

Latest Videos