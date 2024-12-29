Boost Thyroid Health: Easy and effective home remedies to try

Manage thyroid issues naturally with home remedies like iodine-rich foods, basil, aloe vera, yoga, and specific herbs. Improve thyroid health with these simple tips.

Boost Thyroid Health: Easy and effective home remedies to try NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 29, 2024, 11:24 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 29, 2024, 11:24 AM IST

The thyroid is a vital gland located in the front of the neck, above the trachea. It's shaped like a butterfly and is part of the endocrine system, responsible for hormone production. However, due to various factors, the thyroid gland can become disturbed, leading to thyroid disorders. Natural and home remedies can be effective in managing thyroid issues. By adopting some of these remedies, you can control your thyroid. Learn about these easy home remedies here.

1. Consume Iodine-Rich Foods
Iodine is essential for thyroid hormone production. Consuming iodized salt, seaweed, and fish can fulfill your body's iodine requirements.

2. Consume Basil and Aloe Vera
Make tea by boiling basil leaves in water and drink it. This will provide significant relief. Also, drinking aloe vera juice mixed with honey on an empty stomach will be beneficial.

3. Walnuts and Almonds
Walnuts and almonds contain selenium, which is beneficial for the thyroid. You should eat 4-5 walnuts and almonds daily. This will help alleviate your thyroid problems.

4. Yoga and Pranayama
Yoga has always been considered a boon for a healthy lifestyle. You can balance your thyroid by practicing Sarvangasana, Matsyasana, and Halasana. For pranayama, practice Anulom-Vilom and Ujjayi.

5. Use of Ginger and Cinnamon
Ginger tea or cinnamon water improves thyroid metabolism. Include them regularly in your diet. Also, drink lukewarm water on an empty stomach in the morning. It boosts metabolism and balances thyroid hormones.

6. Use of Natural Herbs
Leafy vegetables like spinach, fenugreek, and coriander help control thyroid. Include them in your regular diet. Drink amla juice on an empty stomach in the morning. Additionally, take ashwagandha powder or capsules for thyroid balance.

ALSO READ Benefits of eating Banana every morning; Check HERE

ALSO READ Do You Have OCD Like Deepika Padukone? Learn to Identify It

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Hypertension in young adults: Should youngsters worry about their blood pressure? Read what expert says RBA

Hypertension in young adults: Should youngsters worry about their blood pressure? Read what expert says

New Year 2025: 7 Perfect budget-friendly gift ideas for loved Ones Under Rs. 1000 NTI

New Year 2025: 7 Perfect budget-friendly gift ideas for loved Ones Under Rs. 1000

What is Epilepsy? Know some effective strategies for managing THIS neurological disorder RBA

What is Epilepsy? Know some effective strategies for managing THIS neurological disorder

How does exercise impact your health? Discover 5 surprising benefits NTI

How does exercise impact your health? Discover 5 surprising benefits

Tempted by Christmas treats? Study reveals sugar content labels are ineffective in curbing holiday cravings snt

Tempted by Christmas treats? Study reveals sugar content labels are ineffective in curbing holiday cravings

Recent Stories

Adichunchanagiri's SJC Institute and RVCE: Powering Karnataka's Foray into Orbit with ISRO's SpaDex vkp

Adichunchanagiri's SJC Institute and RVCE: Powering Karnataka's Foray into Orbit with ISRO's SpaDex

Indian Railways update: IRCTC to introduce revised timetable on January 1 to impact 3 crore passengers gcw

Indian Railways update: IRCTC to introduce revised timetable on Jan 1 to impact 3 crore passengers

Mumbai call centre employee abducted, forced to strip, filmed naked by ex-colleague, extorted Rs 2.6 lakh shk

Mumbai call centre employee abducted, forced to strip, filmed naked by ex-colleague, extorted Rs 2.6 lakh

6 easy and stylish hairstyles to rock New Year party gcw

6 easy and stylish hairstyles to rock New Year party

6 easy and stylish hairstyles to rock New Year party gcw

6 easy and stylish hairstyles to rock New Year party

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon