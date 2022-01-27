Do you have high blood pressure? Here are 7 ways to reduce it without medication

Here are some non-medication ways to lower-down blood pressure; Dr Basavaprabhu, consultant - internal medicine, KMC Hospital, Mangalore gave us some tips to follow

Hypertension is a very common problem that we see these days, even among youngsters. Many of them are reluctant to start medication. So, they are ways to try bringing down blood pressure by non-pharmacological intervention before we initiate medications. Some of the measures that can be taken to control blood pressure naturally are:



Change in lifestyle: Nowadays, we have devices to monitor blood pressure at home. We should make the best of technology and be aware of our health conditions with daily monitoring.

Exercise regular: Exercise is one of the best things to control or lower blood pressure. Daily exercise helps make your heart stronger and more efficient at pumping blood, hence lowering the pressure in arteries. In fact, 150 minutes of moderate exercise such as brisk walking or 75 minutes of vigorous activity per week can help to reduce blood pressure and improve heart health.

Reduce Sodium intake: About half of people with high BP and a quarter of people with normal levels seem to have a salt sensitivity. So ideally, 4 to 5 grams of salt per day should be the target of salt consumption, which helps control blood pressure naturally.



Consume less alcohol: Consuming alcohol can raise blood pressure. In fact, 16%of alcohol consumption is linked to high blood pressure cases around the world. It is advised to reduce the consumption of alcohol and go for a healthier lifestyle. Also Read: Strawberry to avocado: 7 fruits that lower cholesterol levels in your body

Lose weight: Controlling weight or losing weight can help blood vessels that can better the expanding and contracting of the heart, making it easier for the left ventricle of the heart to pump blood and people with losing weight can make a big difference the heart health. Also Read: Anxiety to back pain: Here are 11 heart attack warning signs you should never ignore

Quit smoking: Smoking can lead to strong risk factors for heart disease, leading to high blood pressure and damage blood vessels. Hence, quit smoking to avoid future health complications and to lessen other health risks in the future.