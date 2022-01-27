  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Do you have high blood pressure? Here are 7 ways to reduce it without medication

    First Published Jan 27, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Here are some non-medication ways to lower-down blood pressure; Dr Basavaprabhu, consultant - internal medicine, KMC Hospital, Mangalore gave us some tips to follow

    Do you have high blood pressure? Here are 7 ways to reduce it without medication RCB

    Hypertension is a very common problem that we see these days, even among youngsters. Many of them are reluctant to start medication. So, they are ways to try bringing down blood pressure by non-pharmacological intervention before we initiate medications. Some of the measures that can be taken to control blood pressure naturally are:
     

    Do you have high blood pressure? Here are 7 ways to reduce it without medication RCB

    Change in lifestyle: Nowadays, we have devices to monitor blood pressure at home. We should make the best of technology and be aware of our health conditions with daily monitoring.

    Do you have high blood pressure? Here are 7 ways to reduce it without medication RCB

    Exercise regular: Exercise is one of the best things to control or lower blood pressure. Daily exercise helps make your heart stronger and more efficient at pumping blood, hence lowering the pressure in arteries. In fact, 150 minutes of moderate exercise such as brisk walking or 75 minutes of vigorous activity per week can help to reduce blood pressure and improve heart health.

    Do you have high blood pressure? Here are 7 ways to reduce it without medication RCB

    Reduce Sodium intake: About half of people with high BP and a quarter of people with normal levels seem to have a salt sensitivity. So ideally, 4 to 5 grams of salt per day should be the target of salt consumption, which helps control blood pressure naturally.
     

    Do you have high blood pressure? Here are 7 ways to reduce it without medication RCB

    Consume less alcohol: Consuming alcohol can raise blood pressure. In fact, 16%of alcohol consumption is linked to high blood pressure cases around the world. It is advised to reduce the consumption of alcohol and go for a healthier lifestyle. Also Read: Strawberry to avocado: 7 fruits that lower cholesterol levels in your body

    Do you have high blood pressure? Here are 7 ways to reduce it without medication RCB

    Lose weight: Controlling weight or losing weight can help blood vessels that can better the expanding and contracting of the heart, making it easier for the left ventricle of the heart to pump blood and people with losing weight can make a big difference the heart health. Also Read: Anxiety to back pain: Here are 11 heart attack warning signs you should never ignore

    Do you have high blood pressure? Here are 7 ways to reduce it without medication RCB

    Quit smoking: Smoking can lead to strong risk factors for heart disease, leading to high blood pressure and damage blood vessels. Hence, quit smoking to avoid future health complications and to lessen other health risks in the future.

    Do you have high blood pressure? Here are 7 ways to reduce it without medication RCB

    Eat more potassium-rich foods: It helps the body get rid of sodium and ease pressure on blood vessels. Modern diets have increased most sodium intake while decreasing potassium intake, so it is better to balance the potassium diet called the dash diet, which focuses on eating more fresh fruits, vegetables, etc. Also Read: Avoiding afternoon naps to coffee: 8 tips from expert for a good night's sleep

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Avoiding afternoon naps to coffee: 9 tips from expert for a good night's sleep RCB

    Avoiding afternoon naps to coffee: 8 tips from expert for a good night's sleep

    How to treat children with orthopedic diseases; expert shares some important facts RCB

    How to treat children with orthopedic diseases; expert shares some important facts

    How to improve physical and mental well being; here are 5 asanas you should do early morning RCB

    How to improve physical and mental well being; here are 5 asanas you should do early morning

    Anxiety to back pain: Here are 11 heart attack warning signs you should never ignore RCB

    Anxiety to back pain: Here are 11 heart attack warning signs you should never ignore

    Are you pregnant and want to do Yoga? Here are some do's and don'ts practising Yoga during pregnancy RCB

    Are you pregnant and want to do Yoga? Here are some do's and don'ts practising Yoga during pregnancy

    Recent Stories

    Will man-management be more important for Rahul Dravid as India head coach? Shane Warne analyses-ayh

    Will man-management be more important for Rahul Dravid as India head coach? Shane Warne analyses

    Believe it or not Republic Day 2022 invitation card is also a seed for a plant

    Believe it or not, 73rd Republic Day invitation card is also a seed for a plant

    Booster ahead of Budget 2022; IMF projects India to grow at 9 per cent, continue as stable economy

    Booster ahead of Budget 2022; IMF projects India to grow at 9 per cent, continue as stable economy

    Doses of Covaxin, Covishield soon to be priced Rs 275 after regular market approval - ADT

    Doses of Covaxin, Covishield soon to be priced Rs 275 after regular market approval

    Bengaluru Karnataka HM orders probe after video of jail inmate enjoying special treatment emerges gcw

    Bengaluru: Karnataka HM orders probe after video of jail inmate enjoying special treatment emerges

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2022 ITBP constable vikram jeet singh singing Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon will leave you teary-eyed

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP constable singing 'Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon' will leave you teary-eyed

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 ITBP constable lovely singh special song hum hindustani hai sainik tufani hai will give you goosebumps

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP's special song 'Hum Hindustani Hai, Sainik Tufani Hai' will give you goosebumps

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 PM Modi dons cap from Uttarakhand stole from Manipur gcw

    Republic Day 2022: PM Modi dons cap from Uttarakhand, stole from Manipur

    Video Icon
    Indian Super LEague, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 71): Mumbai City continues winless run, draws against NorthEast United 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 71): Mumbai City continues winless run, draws against NorthEast United 1-1

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 Inspiring story Ashok Chakra winner J&K Police ASI Babu Ram

    Inspiring story of J&K Police ASI Babu Ram's raw courage

    Video Icon