Newly married? Want to impress your future in-laws? Follow these 5 steps

Here are five effortless ways to charm your in-laws in an arranged marriage; do follow if you are just married

In an arranged marriage, you want to impress your new family members and husband. Also, you want your future husband’s family to love and respect you. Hence here we have some tips and tricks to charm your future in-laws, then read on.



Dress well: Try dressing according to the occasion whenever you go out with your in-laws. Ensure you look clean and wear ironed outfits. Pay a little extra attention to the make-up. Many relatives and family friends might drop by to meet the new bride when you are newly married. For that, don some smart casuals or ethnic Kurtis with cotton pants at home.

Go shopping with mother-in-law: Yes, take out some time to spend with your future mother-in-law and some times sister-in-law too. This is an easy way to be friends with the ladies of your future house. Go for coffee dates, spa sessions etc.



No criticism: Please never-ever criticise your fiancé in front of your in-laws, not even joking. No matter what you do, you must remember not to blame or complain about your spouse in front of your in-laws because they might have difficulty liking you.



Cooking: "A way to a man's heart is through his stomach." You much have heard the idiom so use the same tactic to impress men and women of your future house. Note it, food is one of the main things to impress your future in-laws, so cook some yummy dish/deserts and bring it over to your in laws' house.

