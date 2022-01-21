  • Facebook
    Want to be happy? Here are 7 secrets that will change your life, making it joyful

    First Published Jan 21, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    Everyone deserves to lead a happy life, here's a look at some daily, monthly, and yearly habits to help you lead a healthy and happy life

    Do you wake up feeling lethargic most mornings? Do you think not to work and stay in bed for long? Do you feel sad and depressed sitting at home? So how to feel good and happy? It is one of the most searched questions on Google, so we got some common answers to this query. Here are 7 secrets for how to be happy and lead a happier life ahead
     

    Get a dog: Yes, dogs are excellent companions. Research has revealed that petting a dog for just 15 minutes can lower blood pressure by 10%. It is said that spending time with furry friends releases serotonin, oxytocin, prolactin and even reduces the stress hormone cortisol.

    Smile and show gratitude: You tend to smile when you're cheerful—smiling causes the brain to release dopamine, which makes us happier. It doesn't imply you go around with a fake smile on your face all the time. So, when you feel low just smile and see what happens next. Smile at yourself in the mirror and see how your day starts in the morning. Also, gratitude is essential to celebrate your life and be thankful for the joy you experience. 

    Kindness and be grateful: Be kind, treat people respectfully you will see, and give you extraordinary joy—empathy at work, home, and life. Many eye contacts and say it with a smile so they know you mean it. You might be amazed by how good it makes you feel.

    Avoid gossip and news overdose: Yes, the news is essential but frequently bombarded with unnecessary stories are not required. You can't avoid these anecdotes altogether, but try to minimise your exposure when you can, particularly during trying times. Similarly, gossip can also make you unhappy so try to avoid them.

    Sleep: You must have seven to eight sleep; getting good/sound sleep is a healthy habit. Prioritising sleep is one of the best things you can do to set yourself up for a thriving, happy and energetic day. Keep your bedroom cool, calm, dark and quiet—happy nap, happy you. Also Read: Want to live longer? Here are 6 tips that will help you live healthy and happy for long

    Have good friends, choose wisely: Look for friends who lift you up, not tear you down. Complete your life with positive people because negativity directly impacts your life. Interact with people, understand individuals and support others that will directly affect your happiness. Also Read: Strawberry to avocado: 7 fruits that lower cholesterol levels in your body

    Exercise and eat healthily: A balanced diet high in fruits and vegetables, lean protein, low-fat dairy will keep ur body in shape and optimal energy to enjoy life. Also, exercise releases endorphins, which can help create a state of euphoria. A 15-minute jog can help reduce depression and make you cheerful. Note that exercising and eating healthy can not only improve heart health, mental health, happiness and well-being.

