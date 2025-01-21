"I'm not confident": Trump expresses doubts over sustainability of Gaza ceasefire deal

US President Donald Trump expressed doubts about the Gaza ceasefire deal's sustainability, citing the conflict's complexities, despite acknowledging Hamas's weakening and envisioning a potential Gaza reconstruction.

"I'm not confident": Trump expresses doubts over sustainability of Gaza ceasefire deal dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 2:18 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 2:18 PM IST

Washington: US President Donald Trump expressed skepticism about the sustainability of the Gaza ceasefire deal, stating "I'm not confident" when asked if the truce would hold. This uncertainty comes despite Trump's earlier claims of successful diplomacy in securing the deal ahead of his inauguration.

Also Read:Turkey: Fire at Ski Resort Hotel kills at least 10, injures 32; dramatic videos go viral (WATCH)

Trump attributed his doubts to the complexities of the conflict, saying "That's not our war; it's their war." However, he acknowledged that Hamas had been "weakened" by the war that began with their unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

"I looked at a picture of Gaza. Gaza is like a massive demolition site," Trump said.

The President also envisioned a potential reconstruction of Gaza, describing it as a "fantastic" opportunity. He spoke about the region's desirable location and climate, suggesting that "some beautiful things could be done with it."

The ceasefire deal, which includes the exchange of hostages and prisoners, was initially proposed by former President Joe Biden in May. The plan gained momentum after joint diplomacy efforts by Biden and Trump envoys. Notably, Trump has reaffirmed his support for Israel, revoking sanctions on extremist Israeli settlers in the West Bank imposed by the Biden administration.

In contrast to Trump's cautious tone, Biden expressed confidence in the deal's prospects, stating "I'm confident" on Sunday. Trump's inaugural address, however, presented a different narrative, with the President describing himself as a "peacemaker" while referencing the ceasefire.

Also Read: Taliban announces release of 2 Americans in exchange for Khan Muhammad, held in US prison for two decades

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

President Biden issues last-minute pardons to family members, commutes sentence of activist Leonard Peltier dmn

President Biden issues last-minute pardons to family members, commutes sentence of activist Leonard Peltier

EAM Jaishankar attends Trump's inauguration as 47th US President; shares picture with fellow foreign ministers dmn

EAM Jaishankar attends Trump's inauguration as 47th US President; shares picture with fellow foreign ministers

Trump administration to declare national emergency at US-Mexico border, send military for wall construction dmn

Trump administration to declare national emergency at US-Mexico border, send military for wall construction

TikTok ban in US: Users scramble to alternatives, including China-based RedNote; VPN web search spikes dmn

TikTok ban in US: Users scramble to alternatives, including China-based RedNote; VPN web search spikes

Donald Trump plans visits to India and China within first 100 days of second term: Report dmn

Donald Trump plans visits to India and China within first 100 days of second term: Report

Recent Stories

Donald Trump's net worth and lavish lifestyle REVEALED! gcw

Donald Trump's net worth and lavish lifestyle REVEALED!

Gautam Adani offers 'seva' at ISKCON camp at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj (WATCH) shk

Gautam Adani offers 'seva' at ISKCON camp at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj (WATCH)

Urvashi Rautela surpasses Virat Kohli in popularity post-Dakoo Maharaj? NTI

Urvashi Rautela beats Virat Kohli in popularity post-Dakoo Maharaj?

Republic Day 2025: Bengaluru's Lalbagh Flower show mesmerizes visitors with stunning visuals (PHOTOS) vkp

Republic Day 2025: Bengaluru's Lalbagh Flower show mesmerizes visitors with stunning visuals (PHOTOS)

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker made multiple calls to Bangladesh, got SIM using fake Aadhar card in Bengal reports anr

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker made multiple calls to Bangladesh, got SIM using fake Aadhar card in Bengal

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup Coach Ashwani Sharma on Birmingham 2027 Edition, 'Gold' Win for Potential Olympics

Kho Kho World Cup Coach Ashwani Sharma on Birmingham 2027 Edition, 'Gold' Win for Potential Olympics

Video Icon
Palestinian Women and Children Reunite with Families After Israel Hamas Ceasefire | WATCH

Palestinian Women and Children Reunite with Families After Israel Hamas Ceasefire | WATCH

Video Icon
Rajasthan's First International Kho Kho Champion Nirmala Bhati EXCLUSIVE | WATCH

Rajasthan's First International Kho Kho Champion Nirmala Bhati EXCLUSIVE | WATCH

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sharon Raj Murder Case: How Greeshma's Love Turned 'Poisonous'?

Kerala Pulse | Sharon Raj Murder Case: How Greeshma's Love Turned 'Poisonous'?

Video Icon
Chaleya to Morni, Top 10 Trending Indian Songs on INSTAGRAM for Music Lovers

Chaleya to Morni, Top 10 Trending Indian Songs on INSTAGRAM for Music Lovers

Video Icon