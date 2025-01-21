"I'm not confident": Trump expresses doubts over sustainability of Gaza ceasefire deal

US President Donald Trump expressed doubts about the Gaza ceasefire deal's sustainability, citing the conflict's complexities, despite acknowledging Hamas's weakening and envisioning a potential Gaza reconstruction.

Washington: US President Donald Trump expressed skepticism about the sustainability of the Gaza ceasefire deal, stating "I'm not confident" when asked if the truce would hold. This uncertainty comes despite Trump's earlier claims of successful diplomacy in securing the deal ahead of his inauguration.

Trump attributed his doubts to the complexities of the conflict, saying "That's not our war; it's their war." However, he acknowledged that Hamas had been "weakened" by the war that began with their unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

"I looked at a picture of Gaza. Gaza is like a massive demolition site," Trump said.

The President also envisioned a potential reconstruction of Gaza, describing it as a "fantastic" opportunity. He spoke about the region's desirable location and climate, suggesting that "some beautiful things could be done with it."

The ceasefire deal, which includes the exchange of hostages and prisoners, was initially proposed by former President Joe Biden in May. The plan gained momentum after joint diplomacy efforts by Biden and Trump envoys. Notably, Trump has reaffirmed his support for Israel, revoking sanctions on extremist Israeli settlers in the West Bank imposed by the Biden administration.

In contrast to Trump's cautious tone, Biden expressed confidence in the deal's prospects, stating "I'm confident" on Sunday. Trump's inaugural address, however, presented a different narrative, with the President describing himself as a "peacemaker" while referencing the ceasefire.

