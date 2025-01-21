Amitabh Bachchan sells his luxury duplex apartment for THIS whopping amount; Check his profit HERE

Amitabh Bachchan has recently sold his lavish duplex apartment in Andheri, Mumbai, at a significant profit. The spacious property features a large terrace and ample parking spaces. Purchased a few years ago, the sale marks a notable increase in value, reflecting his savvy real estate ventures

article_image1
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 2:04 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has sold his duplex apartment, located on the 27th and 28th floors of The Atlantis building in Andheri, Mumbai, for Rs 83 crore. The property spans 5,185 sq ft of RERA carpet area and includes a terrace measuring approximately 4,800 sq ft, along with six automated car parking spaces. The sale was officially registered on January 17, with stamp duty and registration fees amounting to Rs 4.98 crore and Rs 30,000, respectively

article_image2

The duplex apartment was originally purchased by Bachchan in April 2021 for Rs 31 crore, and its sale for Rs 83 crore represents a 168% profit. According to the registration documents, the buyers of the apartment are Vijay Singh Thakor and Kamal Vijay Thakor

article_image3

In November 2021, the apartment was rented out to actress Kriti Sanon at a monthly rent of Rs 10 lakh, with a security deposit of Rs 60 lakh, as per the property registration records

article_image4

The Bachchan family has made significant investments in real estate, totaling nearly Rs 200 crore between 2020 and 2024, reflecting their active involvement in high-value property transactions

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker made multiple calls to Bangladesh, got SIM using fake Aadhar card in Bengal

Saif Ali Khan discharged from Lilavati Hospital, 5 days after being stabbed at his Mumbai home

Diljit Dosanjh's Punjab '95 delayed again due to unforeseen circumstances; actor shares heartfelt apology

IND vs ENG: Samson and Abhishek sing 'Pehla Nasha' together during team bonding ahead of 1st T20I (WATCH)

Veer Pahariya talks acting guidance from Janhvi Kapoor ahead of 'Sky Force' release; Here's what he said

Gautam Adani offers 'seva' at ISKCON camp at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj (WATCH)

Urvashi Rautela beats Virat Kohli in popularity post-Dakoo Maharaj?

Republic Day 2025: Bengaluru's Lalbagh Flower show mesmerizes visitors with stunning visuals (PHOTOS)

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker made multiple calls to Bangladesh, got SIM using fake Aadhar card in Bengal

School Holidays: January breaks extended in THIS state, minority schools get special holiday; Check

Kho Kho World Cup Coach Ashwani Sharma on Birmingham 2027 Edition, 'Gold' Win for Potential Olympics

Palestinian Women and Children Reunite with Families After Israel Hamas Ceasefire | WATCH

Rajasthan's First International Kho Kho Champion Nirmala Bhati EXCLUSIVE | WATCH

Kerala Pulse | Sharon Raj Murder Case: How Greeshma's Love Turned 'Poisonous'?

Chaleya to Morni, Top 10 Trending Indian Songs on INSTAGRAM for Music Lovers

