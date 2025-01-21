Amitabh Bachchan sells his luxury duplex apartment for THIS whopping amount; Check his profit HERE

Amitabh Bachchan has recently sold his lavish duplex apartment in Andheri, Mumbai, at a significant profit. The spacious property features a large terrace and ample parking spaces. Purchased a few years ago, the sale marks a notable increase in value, reflecting his savvy real estate ventures

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has sold his duplex apartment, located on the 27th and 28th floors of The Atlantis building in Andheri, Mumbai, for Rs 83 crore. The property spans 5,185 sq ft of RERA carpet area and includes a terrace measuring approximately 4,800 sq ft, along with six automated car parking spaces. The sale was officially registered on January 17, with stamp duty and registration fees amounting to Rs 4.98 crore and Rs 30,000, respectively

The duplex apartment was originally purchased by Bachchan in April 2021 for Rs 31 crore, and its sale for Rs 83 crore represents a 168% profit. According to the registration documents, the buyers of the apartment are Vijay Singh Thakor and Kamal Vijay Thakor

In November 2021, the apartment was rented out to actress Kriti Sanon at a monthly rent of Rs 10 lakh, with a security deposit of Rs 60 lakh, as per the property registration records

The Bachchan family has made significant investments in real estate, totaling nearly Rs 200 crore between 2020 and 2024, reflecting their active involvement in high-value property transactions

Latest Videos