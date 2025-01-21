Sudha Murthy Net Worth: Explore the wealth of Narayan Murthy's wife

Business
Sudha Murthy, wife of Infosys founder Narayan Murthy, has arrived at the Kumbh Mela to take a holy dip. She will stay for three days.
Sudha Murthy arrived at the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela with just a small bag. She expressed her excitement about being at the Kumbh Mela.
Sudha Murthy's husband, Narayan Murthy, is among the wealthiest. Sudha Murthy herself is a Rajya Sabha MP. Their combined net worth is substantial, yet she lives a simple life.
According to Forbes, Narayan Murthy's net worth is substantial. His company, Infosys, has a market capitalization exceeding $7 billion.
Reports indicate Sudha Murthy's net worth is also substantial. She hasn't bought a sari with her own money in 30 years.
For spiritual reasons, she has given up buying sarees. During a Kashi Yatra, she decided to renounce something she cherished most.
Her spiritual belief about not buying sarees reflects her interest in religion and rituals. She is always seen in simple sarees, which speaks volumes about her simplicity.
STOCK Market UPDATE: Zomato share plunges after Q3 results; Check
Tainwala Chemicals to Palm Jewel: Top 10 gaining stocks to watch TODAY
Gold Price RISES on January 21: Check 24k latest price city-wise
TCS to Vedanta: 7 stock to watch today, January 21