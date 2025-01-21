Lifestyle

Baba Ramdev's diet plan for healthy living; Check HERE

Baba Ramdev's Natural Health Tips

Baba Ramdev maintains his health with natural methods and uses ingredients beneficial for well-being

Baba Ramdev's Detox Drink

Baba Ramdev starts his day at 3:30 am with a detoxifying drink of warm water, amla, and aloe vera juice

No Junk Food

Baba Ramdev skips breakfast, eats only twice a day, and avoids packaged and junk food

Cow's Milk Consumption

Baba Ramdev drinks half a liter of cow's milk daily before lunch and after exercise

Lunch at 10 AM

Swami Ramdev has lunch at 10 am, consisting of two rotis, vegetables, and rice. He prefers home-cooked meals

Daily 1 km Run

He warms up for half an hour and runs 1 km daily before his yoga camp

