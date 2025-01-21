Baba Ramdev's diet plan for healthy living; Check HERE

Lifestyle
Baba Ramdev maintains his health with natural methods and uses ingredients beneficial for well-being
Baba Ramdev starts his day at 3:30 am with a detoxifying drink of warm water, amla, and aloe vera juice
Baba Ramdev skips breakfast, eats only twice a day, and avoids packaged and junk food
Baba Ramdev drinks half a liter of cow's milk daily before lunch and after exercise
Swami Ramdev has lunch at 10 am, consisting of two rotis, vegetables, and rice. He prefers home-cooked meals
He warms up for half an hour and runs 1 km daily before his yoga camp
