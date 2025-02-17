Vivo V50 launched in India under Rs 40,000 | Check features, battery, price and more

The Vivo V50 has launched in India with a price tag under Rs 40,000, boasting upgrades from the V40. It features a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, dual 50MP rear cameras, and a larger 6,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 17, 2025, 3:30 PM IST

The Vivo V50 has been launched in India for under Rs 40,000. The Vivo V40 smartphone, which was just unveiled five months ago, has a replacement. In addition to having several significant improvements, the new model has many of the same specs as the previous one. The OnePlus 12R, iQOO Neo 9 Pro, and other well-known phones will be in competition with the new Vivo phone.

Vivo V50 launched in India: Display, processor and camera

Some of the features of the Vivo V50 are carried over from the Vivo V40. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 CPU, which was also utilized by the V40 smartphone, powers the most recent iteration. Up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage and up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM support it.

The dual back camera setup with two 50-megapixel sensors is still present. The manufacturer asserts that the new model features distinct 50-megapixel sensors from its predecessor, even if the camera technology is the same. It has a 50-megapixel camera for selfies. The 6.78-inch quad-curved FHD+ display is the same as the Vivo V50. At 120 Hz, the display refreshes. Thus, these attributes are identical to those of the previous model.

Vivo V50 launched in India: Battery and other details

With support for faster charging, the new model has a bigger battery. Instead of the 5,500mAh battery seen in the previous generation, there is a 6,000mAh battery beneath the hood. Upgrading from 80W power to 90W charging is possible with the Vivo V50. Finally, for improved protection against submersion in water (up to a certain degree, of course), it supports both IP68 and IP69 classifications.  Circle to Search, AI Transcript, AI Live Call Translation, and other AI capabilities are included. Additionally, the business claims that the Vivo V50 would give customers a superior photography experience.

Vivo V50 launched in India: Price, colours and availability

Additionally, the new model has new colors, although it still has the same design plan as the V40 series. It is available in Rose Red, Titanium Grey, and Starry Night. In contrast to the V40, the smartphone sports a thinner body and a glass back panel. It weights around 199g and measures more than 7.39mm in thickness.

For the 128GB storage capacity, the Vivo V50 starts at Rs 34,999, while the 256GB model costs Rs 36,999. The smartphone is now available for pre-order, and the first sale is set for February 25. The gadget will be sold through Flipkart, Vivo-only shops, and other retail locations. A flat Rs 2,000 immediate discount on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI Bank credit card purchases is one of the launch offerings. Additionally, free EMIs for up to six months are a possibility.

