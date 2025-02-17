Vivo T4x 5G to launch in India on February 20: Price range, battery and availability CONFIRMED!

The Vivo T4x 5G is set to launch in India soon, boasting the largest battery in its segment. Expected to be priced under Rs 15,000, the phone is rumored to pack a 6,500mAh battery and launch on February 20.

Vivo T4x 5G has been teased to launch in India soon. The handset's features, pricing, and likely debut date were among the many data that have leaked online. According to leaks, the phone may hit Indian markets in March. The smartphone will probably arrive in the nation in the next days, according to an official teaser. Additionally, it verifies the future model's availability data and gives an indication as to the potential pricing range. It is hinted that the Vivo T4x would have a large battery.

Vivo T4x 5G: What we know about India's launch?

The company's X (formerly Twitter) tweet reveals that the Vivo T4x 5G will shortly debut in India. It is hinted that the forthcoming phone would feature the biggest battery in its class. According to a footnote in the teaser, the phone is expected to have a 6,500mAh battery, cost less than Rs. 15,000, and launch in the nation on February 20.

According to the Vivo T4x 5G advertising poster, the smartphone will be sold in the nation through Flipkart, the Vivo India online shop, and physical retail locations. Additionally, a Flipkart website for the phone is operational. It doesn't, however, disclose any other information about the phone. According to a prior source, Pronto Purple and Marine Blue color choices for the Vivo T4x 5G would be available in India. It is anticipated to include a Dynamic Light function to provide various alerts.

For the unaware, the Vivo T3x 5G, its predecessor, was released for Rs 13,499 at the time of its introduction. Therefore, we should anticipate comparable prices this time as well.

