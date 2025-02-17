Vivo T4x 5G to launch in India on February 20: Price range, battery and availability CONFIRMED!

The Vivo T4x 5G is set to launch in India soon, boasting the largest battery in its segment. Expected to be priced under Rs 15,000, the phone is rumored to pack a 6,500mAh battery and launch on February 20.

Vivo T4x 5G to launch in India on February 20: Price range, battery and availability CONFIRMED! gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 17, 2025, 1:36 PM IST

Vivo T4x 5G has been teased to launch in India soon. The handset's features, pricing, and likely debut date were among the many data that have leaked online. According to leaks, the phone may hit Indian markets in March. The smartphone will probably arrive in the nation in the next days, according to an official teaser. Additionally, it verifies the future model's availability data and gives an indication as to the potential pricing range. It is hinted that the Vivo T4x would have a large battery.

Vivo T4x 5G: What we know about India's launch?

The company's X (formerly Twitter) tweet reveals that the Vivo T4x 5G will shortly debut in India. It is hinted that the forthcoming phone would feature the biggest battery in its class. According to a footnote in the teaser, the phone is expected to have a 6,500mAh battery, cost less than Rs. 15,000, and launch in the nation on February 20.

According to the Vivo T4x 5G advertising poster, the smartphone will be sold in the nation through Flipkart, the Vivo India online shop, and physical retail locations. Additionally, a Flipkart website for the phone is operational. It doesn't, however, disclose any other information about the phone. According to a prior source, Pronto Purple and Marine Blue color choices for the Vivo T4x 5G would be available in India. It is anticipated to include a Dynamic Light function to provide various alerts.

For the unaware, the Vivo T3x 5G, its predecessor, was released for Rs 13,499 at the time of its introduction. Therefore, we should anticipate comparable prices this time as well.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra to launch in India on THIS date; Check expected specs, design and price gcw

Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra to launch in India on THIS date; Check expected specs, design and price

Nothing Phone 3a: Expected specifications, price and other details LEAKED gcw

Nothing Phone 3a: Expected specifications, price and other details LEAKED

Apple iPhone 17 iPhone 17 Pro renders leak this is how they might look gcw

Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro renders LEAK – This is how they might look!

Vivo V50 to launch on February 17; Pre-booking details, LEAKED features, price and other details gcw

Vivo V50 to launch on February 17; Pre-booking details, LEAKED features, price and other details

Realme P3x 5G set to launch on February 18; Official design, colours, specifications REVEALED! gcw

Realme P3x 5G set to launch on February 18; Official design, colours, specifications REVEALED!

Recent Stories

'Full Metal Jacket' star Kevyn Major Howard passes away at 69, Hollywood mourns his loss NTI

'Full Metal Jacket' star Kevyn Major Howard passes away at 69, Hollywood mourns his loss

CRPF Jawans lead the way in crowd control and security at Mahakumbh 2025

CRPF Jawans lead the way in crowd control and security at Mahakumbh 2025

7 helpful tips for mastering job interviews and getting hired iwh

7 helpful tips for mastering job interviews and getting hired

Vivo V50 launched in India under Rs 40000 check features battery price colours and more gcw

Vivo V50 launched in India under Rs 40,000 | Check features, battery, price and more

TGSRTC slashes bus fares: Hyderabad to Bangalore tickets now cheaper AJR

TGSRTC slashes bus fares: Hyderabad to Bangalore tickets now cheaper

Recent Videos

🏏Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz HIGHLIGHTS: Ashleigh Gardner's All-Round Performance | WPL 2025

🏏Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz HIGHLIGHTS: Ashleigh Gardner's All-Round Performance | WPL 2025

Video Icon
Kolkata Derby Thriller! Mohammedan SC 1-3 East Bengal FC ISL 2024-25 Highlights

Kolkata Derby Thriller! Mohammedan SC 1-3 East Bengal FC ISL 2024-25 Highlights

Video Icon
BJP Leader Pradeep Bhandari Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Favoring China | Asianet Newsable

BJP Leader Pradeep Bhandari Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Favoring China | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty’s ‘Gorilla Mode’ Workout Sets Fitness Goals!

Shilpa Shetty’s ‘Gorilla Mode’ Workout Sets Fitness Goals!

Video Icon
Champions Trophy 2025: Indian Flag 'Missing' in Pakistan CONTROVERSY, Social Media Videos Go VIRAL

Champions Trophy 2025: Indian Flag 'Missing' in Pakistan CONTROVERSY, Social Media Videos Go VIRAL

Video Icon