Ugadi 2025: 10 wishes, quotes, messages to share with loved ones this Telugu New Year

Ugadi, the Telugu New Year, is a time for new beginnings, happiness, and prosperity. Here are 10 heartfelt wishes, quotes, and messages you can share with your loved ones on Ugadi 2025

Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 30, 2025, 7:00 AM IST

Ugadi 2025 Wishes 

May this Ugadi bring you joy, health, and prosperity. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead! 

Let’s welcome this new year with positivity and happiness. Happy Ugadi to you and your family! 

May the festival of Ugadi bring you new hopes, new dreams, and endless success. 

Wishing you and your loved ones a year filled with love, laughter, and good fortune. Happy Ugadi! 

May this Ugadi mark the beginning of a successful and fulfilling journey ahead. Have a blessed New Year! 


Ugadi 2025 Quotes

"Ugadi teaches us that life is a mix of sweet and bitter moments, just like Ugadi Pachadi. Embrace them all with a smile!" 

"New Year, new hopes, new aspirations—may Ugadi bring you endless joy and success!" 

"On this auspicious day, let’s leave behind the past and embrace the future with a heart full of gratitude and hope." 

Ugadi 2025 Messages

Happy Ugadi! May this new year fill your home with peace, prosperity, and happiness. 

As we celebrate Ugadi, let’s welcome new opportunities and cherish every moment with our loved ones. Wishing you a fantastic year ahead! 

