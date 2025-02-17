Realme 14 Pro+ to OnePlus Nord 4: Check out 5 best camera smartphones under Rs 30,000 in February 2025

Discover the best smartphones under Rs 30,000 with powerful processors, stunning cameras, and impressive gaming capabilities. This guide features top contenders from brands like Vivo, OnePlus, and Motorola, highlighting their key specs and features.

February brings great sales and discounts on smartphones and other devices. We offer everything you need if you're looking for a smartphone with a strong CPU, an amazing camera, and great gaming capabilities. The top smartphones under Rs 30,000 from Vivo, OnePlus, and other leading companies are compiled here.

1. Motorola Edge 50 Pro A powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, with an octa-core CPU design consisting of a 2.63 GHz single core, 2.4 GHz tri-core, and 1.8 GHz quad-core arrangement, powers the Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G. Users may anticipate outstanding performance and a smooth multitasking experience with 8 GB of RAM. With a refresh rate of 144 Hz, the phone's 6.7-inch FHD+ P-OLED display offers fluid and captivating images, making it perfect for streaming and gaming. The device's 50 MP + 13 MP + 10 MP triple-camera array will appeal to photography lovers, while a 50 MP front camera allows for excellent selfies. Fast charging and effective power management are guaranteed with a 4500 mAh battery, Turbo Power Charging, and a USB Type-C connection.

2. OnePlus Nord 4 The powerful Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 CPU, which has an octa-core design with 2.8 GHz single core, 2.6 GHz quad-core, and 1.9 GHz tri-core, and 8 GB of RAM for seamless multitasking, makes the OnePlus Nord 4 stand out. It has a 6.74-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen that refreshes at 120 Hz. The dual-camera configuration, which includes an 8 MP secondary camera and a 50 MP primary camera, will appeal to photographers. The device's selfie skills are further enhanced with a 16 MP front camera. Super VOOC Charging in conjunction with the 5,500 mAh battery enables quick charging and longer use.

3. Realme 14 Pro+ The 6.83-inch AMOLED display of the Realme 14 Pro+ 5G has a resolution of 2800x1272 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and a maximum brightness of 1500 nits. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 CPU and has storage capacities of 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB in addition to 8GB or 12GB of RAM. A 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilization, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP periscope camera with a digital zoom of up to 120x are all part of the device's triple rear camera configuration. There is a 32MP front camera for taking selfies. 80W SUPERVOOC rapid charging is supported by the 6000mAh battery.



4. Poco X7 Pro The Poco X7 Pro 5G features a 6.73-inch flat AMOLED display, safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. It offers a maximum brightness of 3200 nits and a resolution of 1.5K. The screen has a 240 Hz touch sampling rate, an adaptive 120 Hz refresh rate, and an instantaneous 2560 Hz rate for gaming. With clock speeds of up to 3.25GHz, the gadget is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra CPU, which is based on TSMC's 4nm technology. It has UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5X RAM. A 6550mAh Silicon-Carbon battery with Solid Electrolyte Technology powers the smartphone. It takes around 47 minutes to fully charge and supports 90W HyperCharge.

5. Vivo V40e A 6.77-inch full-HD+ 3D curved AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, support for HDR10+, and reduced blue light emission verified by SGS is a feature of the Vivo V40e. Even with wet fingertips, its Wet Touch technology guarantees screen responsiveness. The gadget, which runs FuntouchOS 14 based on Android 14, has a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 CPU, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. It has an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera with OIS, and an Aura Light for better low-light shooting. A 50MP selfie camera with 4K video capture is located on the front. Editing powers are improved by AI-powered tools like AI Eraser and AI Photo Enhancer.

