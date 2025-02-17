Realme 14 Pro+ to OnePlus Nord 4: Check out 5 best camera smartphones under Rs 30,000 in February 2025

Discover the best smartphones under Rs 30,000 with powerful processors, stunning cameras, and impressive gaming capabilities. This guide features top contenders from brands like Vivo, OnePlus, and Motorola, highlighting their key specs and features.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 17, 2025, 2:57 PM IST

February brings great sales and discounts on smartphones and other devices. We offer everything you need if you're looking for a smartphone with a strong CPU, an amazing camera, and great gaming capabilities. The top smartphones under Rs 30,000 from Vivo, OnePlus, and other leading companies are compiled here.

budget 2025
article_image2

1. Motorola Edge 50 Pro

A powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, with an octa-core CPU design consisting of a 2.63 GHz single core, 2.4 GHz tri-core, and 1.8 GHz quad-core arrangement, powers the Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G. Users may anticipate outstanding performance and a smooth multitasking experience with 8 GB of RAM.

With a refresh rate of 144 Hz, the phone's 6.7-inch FHD+ P-OLED display offers fluid and captivating images, making it perfect for streaming and gaming. The device's 50 MP + 13 MP + 10 MP triple-camera array will appeal to photography lovers, while a 50 MP front camera allows for excellent selfies. Fast charging and effective power management are guaranteed with a 4500 mAh battery, Turbo Power Charging, and a USB Type-C connection.

Also Read | OnePlus 12R to Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Check out 5 smartphones under Rs 40,000 to buy in February 2025

article_image3

oneplus nord 4

2. OnePlus Nord 4

The powerful Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 CPU, which has an octa-core design with 2.8 GHz single core, 2.6 GHz quad-core, and 1.9 GHz tri-core, and 8 GB of RAM for seamless multitasking, makes the OnePlus Nord 4 stand out. It has a 6.74-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen that refreshes at 120 Hz.

The dual-camera configuration, which includes an 8 MP secondary camera and a 50 MP primary camera, will appeal to photographers. The device's selfie skills are further enhanced with a 16 MP front camera. Super VOOC Charging in conjunction with the 5,500 mAh battery enables quick charging and longer use.

Also Read | Vivo V40 to Samsung Galaxy S23: Check 6 smartphones under Rs 45,000 you can buy

article_image4

3. Realme 14 Pro+

The 6.83-inch AMOLED display of the Realme 14 Pro+ 5G has a resolution of 2800x1272 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and a maximum brightness of 1500 nits. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 CPU and has storage capacities of 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB in addition to 8GB or 12GB of RAM.

A 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilization, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP periscope camera with a digital zoom of up to 120x are all part of the device's triple rear camera configuration. There is a 32MP front camera for taking selfies. 80W SUPERVOOC rapid charging is supported by the 6000mAh battery.
 

article_image5

4. Poco X7 Pro

The Poco X7 Pro 5G features a 6.73-inch flat AMOLED display, safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.  It offers a maximum brightness of 3200 nits and a resolution of 1.5K. The screen has a 240 Hz touch sampling rate, an adaptive 120 Hz refresh rate, and an instantaneous 2560 Hz rate for gaming.

With clock speeds of up to 3.25GHz, the gadget is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra CPU, which is based on TSMC's 4nm technology. It has UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5X RAM. A 6550mAh Silicon-Carbon battery with Solid Electrolyte Technology powers the smartphone. It takes around 47 minutes to fully charge and supports 90W HyperCharge.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord 4 to Poco X7 Pro: Top 5 gaming smartphones under Rs 30,000

article_image6

Vivo V40e

5. Vivo V40e

A 6.77-inch full-HD+ 3D curved AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, support for HDR10+, and reduced blue light emission verified by SGS is a feature of the Vivo V40e. Even with wet fingertips, its Wet Touch technology guarantees screen responsiveness.

The gadget, which runs FuntouchOS 14 based on Android 14, has a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 CPU, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. It has an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera with OIS, and an Aura Light for better low-light shooting. A 50MP selfie camera with 4K video capture is located on the front. Editing powers are improved by AI-powered tools like AI Eraser and AI Photo Enhancer.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Vivo T4x 5G to launch in India on February 20: Price range, battery and availability CONFIRMED! gcw

Vivo T4x 5G to launch in India on February 20: Price range, battery and availability CONFIRMED!

Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra to launch in India on THIS date; Check expected specs, design and price gcw

Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra to launch in India on THIS date; Check expected specs, design and price

Nothing Phone 3a: Expected specifications, price and other details LEAKED gcw

Nothing Phone 3a: Expected specifications, price and other details LEAKED

Apple iPhone 17 iPhone 17 Pro renders leak this is how they might look gcw

Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro renders LEAK – This is how they might look!

Vivo V50 to launch on February 17; Pre-booking details, LEAKED features, price and other details gcw

Vivo V50 to launch on February 17; Pre-booking details, LEAKED features, price and other details

Recent Stories

'Full Metal Jacket' star Kevyn Major Howard passes away at 69, Hollywood mourns his loss NTI

'Full Metal Jacket' star Kevyn Major Howard passes away at 69, Hollywood mourns his loss

CRPF Jawans lead the way in crowd control and security at Mahakumbh 2025

CRPF Jawans lead the way in crowd control and security at Mahakumbh 2025

7 helpful tips for mastering job interviews and getting hired iwh

7 helpful tips for mastering job interviews and getting hired

Vivo V50 launched in India under Rs 40000 check features battery price colours and more gcw

Vivo V50 launched in India under Rs 40,000 | Check features, battery, price and more

TGSRTC slashes bus fares: Hyderabad to Bangalore tickets now cheaper AJR

TGSRTC slashes bus fares: Hyderabad to Bangalore tickets now cheaper

Recent Videos

🏏Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz HIGHLIGHTS: Ashleigh Gardner's All-Round Performance | WPL 2025

🏏Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz HIGHLIGHTS: Ashleigh Gardner's All-Round Performance | WPL 2025

Video Icon
Kolkata Derby Thriller! Mohammedan SC 1-3 East Bengal FC ISL 2024-25 Highlights

Kolkata Derby Thriller! Mohammedan SC 1-3 East Bengal FC ISL 2024-25 Highlights

Video Icon
BJP Leader Pradeep Bhandari Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Favoring China | Asianet Newsable

BJP Leader Pradeep Bhandari Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Favoring China | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty’s ‘Gorilla Mode’ Workout Sets Fitness Goals!

Shilpa Shetty’s ‘Gorilla Mode’ Workout Sets Fitness Goals!

Video Icon
Champions Trophy 2025: Indian Flag 'Missing' in Pakistan CONTROVERSY, Social Media Videos Go VIRAL

Champions Trophy 2025: Indian Flag 'Missing' in Pakistan CONTROVERSY, Social Media Videos Go VIRAL

Video Icon