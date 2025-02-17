Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra to launch in India on THIS date; Check expected specs, design and price

Xiaomi is launching the 15 series, including the 15 and 15 Ultra, in India on March 2nd. Both phones are expected to have similar specs to their Chinese counterparts, including powerful cameras and fast charging.

Xiaomi has finally announced the launch date of the Xiaomi 15 series in India --- March 2. On that day, the business is anticipated to introduce two models: the 15 and the 15 Ultra. The rumors and leaks have been going around for a while, even though the corporation has kept the majority of the information private. Furthermore, the phones were introduced in China in October of last year, and it is anticipated that the Indian version would have similar features and specifications. Let's see what March 2 has in store.

Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Expected specifications

The leaks began exchanging information over the phone as soon as the firm hinted at the launch date. Abhishek Yadav, a tipster, posted what the phones likely look like on X (previously Twitter). Three color options—Black, White, and Black and White (Panda-like)—are reportedly planned for the Ultra version. Similar to the Chinese versions, the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra are anticipated to start with a base configuration of 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, with the option to upgrade to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage.

A 6.36-inch OLED screen with 1.5K resolution and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor may be features of the Xiaomi 15. Its massive 5,500 mAh battery enables rapid charging at 90W cable and 50W wireless, and its flat screen features very thin 1.38 mm bezels. A Leica-powered triple camera setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 32-megapixel front camera, is also anticipated to be featured on the Xiaomi 15. HyperOS 2.0, which is based on Android 15, powers it.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra has a bigger 6.73-inch 2K display with a micro quad-curved design, yet it still looks like the original model. It has a 6,100 mAh battery that can be charged using both 50W wireless and 90W wired methods. While both versions have a 50-megapixel triple camera arrangement, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra stands out due to its telephoto lens, which offers up to 5x optical zoom and periscope-style magnification, while the Xiaomi 15 only has 3x optical zoom.

Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Expected price

The anticipated pricing of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is CNY 6,499, or around Rs 78,000 or $892. It is unclear if the gadget will be released in India and how much Xiaomi would charge for it, despite being positioned as a direct rival to top models like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro Max. For comparison, the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage version of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra cost Rs 99,999 when it was first released in India.

