iPhone 12 may see massive price cut in coming months, here's why

Apple iPhone 12 pricing might drop dramatically in the coming months, as the Cupertino-based tech company prepares to debut its next top smartphone, the iPhone 14. The much-anticipated smartphone is slated to be released in September 2022. According to media rumours, Apple intends to keep the iPhone 12 lineup on the market for another year. The smartphone is apparently inexpensive to produce and is now selling well. Also Read | iPhone 14 likely to have satellite connectivity for emergencies; All about it

As a result, with the release of the iPhone 14, Apple may reduce the pricing of the iPhone 12 range in order to make it more affordable for users. Apple now sells the Apple iPhone 12 for $699. However, if rumours are accurate, the smartphone's price might decrease by $100, making it available for $599 in the United States. Given the device's specifications and functionality, that would be a really decent value. In terms of cost in India, the Apple iPhone 12 was available for around Rs 52,000 on Flipkart for a few days. The 64GB model is currently available for roughly Rs 55,000 to Rs 60,000 on all major e-commerce platforms. Also Read | iPhone 14 series likely to come in only two sizes; here's what leaked images mean