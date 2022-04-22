Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 12 may see massive price cut in coming months, here's why

    First Published Apr 22, 2022, 10:41 AM IST

    According to media rumours, Apple intends to keep the iPhone 12 lineup on the market for another year. The smartphone is apparently inexpensive to produce and is now selling well.

    Apple iPhone 12 may see massive price cut in coming months here s why gcw

    Apple iPhone 12 pricing might drop dramatically in the coming months, as the Cupertino-based tech company prepares to debut its next top smartphone, the iPhone 14. The much-anticipated smartphone is slated to be released in September 2022.

    According to media rumours, Apple intends to keep the iPhone 12 lineup on the market for another year. The smartphone is apparently inexpensive to produce and is now selling well.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 likely to have satellite connectivity for emergencies; All about it

    Apple iPhone 12 may see massive price cut in coming months here s why gcw

    As a result, with the release of the iPhone 14, Apple may reduce the pricing of the iPhone 12 range in order to make it more affordable for users. Apple now sells the Apple iPhone 12 for $699. However, if rumours are accurate, the smartphone's price might decrease by $100, making it available for $599 in the United States. Given the device's specifications and functionality, that would be a really decent value.

    In terms of cost in India, the Apple iPhone 12 was available for around Rs 52,000 on Flipkart for a few days. The 64GB model is currently available for roughly Rs 55,000 to Rs 60,000 on all major e-commerce platforms.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 series likely to come in only two sizes; here's what leaked images mean

    Apple iPhone 12 may see massive price cut in coming months here s why gcw

    With a price decrease, the Apple iPhone 12 might be available for less than Rs 50,000 without any card or exchange incentives. However, if you want to add card and exchange offers, you will be able to get the item at very low prices.

    The smartphone has two 12MP cameras, one broad and one ultra-wide. It also sports a 12 MP camera with a 3D sensor on the front. The iPhone 12 smartphone has a 6.06-inch super retina XDR display. In addition, the gadget includes Face ID for secure authentication.

    Also Read | Apple likely to release its first full-screen iPhone in 2024: Report

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to feature 64 megapixel triple back camera reveals company gcw

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to feature 64-megapixel triple back camera, reveals company

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to launch on April 28 Here s everything you need to know gcw

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to launch on April 28; Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone 14 series likely to come in only two sizes here s what leaked images mean gcw

    iPhone 14 series likely to come in only two sizes; here's what leaked images mean

    Amazon reportedly working on new to the world AR smart home product gcw

    Amazon reportedly working on 'new-to-the-world' AR smart home product

    Apple reportedly working on HomePod with Apple TV functions FaceTime camera gcw

    Apple reportedly working on HomePod with Apple TV functions, FaceTime camera

    Recent Stories

    Mans strange soldier-like dance moves in Baarat, leave netizens amazed - gps

    Man's strange soldier-like dance moves in Baarat, leave netizens amazed

    Explained Sarmat the latest ICBM in Russian missile arsenal

    Explained: 'Sarmat', the latest ICBM in Russian arsenal

    Friends and family send hearts after Ronaldo and Georgina return home with newborn daughter snt

    Friends and family send hearts after Ronaldo and Georgina return home with newborn daughter

    Duststorm intense rainfall likely in Delhi- NCR on Friday: IMD - adt

    Duststorm, intense rainfall likely in Delhi-NCR on Friday: IMD

    SBI warns customers of phishing scam urges to beware of fraudulent customer care numbers gcw

    SBI warns customers of phishing scam, urges to 'beware of fraudulent customer care numbers’

    Recent Videos

    UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat watch gcw

    Watch: UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya son Agastya tries his hands at batting-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's son Agastya tries his hands at batting

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: It's probably the El Classico of the IPL - Jaydev Unadkat-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: It's probably the El Classico of IPL - Jaydev Unadkat

    Video Icon
    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility-ycb

    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility

    Video Icon
    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon