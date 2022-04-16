Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 14 likely to have satellite connectivity for emergencies; All about it

    First Published Apr 16, 2022, 11:59 AM IST

    In addition to the iPhone 14 series, Apple is expected to offer satellite connection to the Apple Watch. In the case of an emergency, the Cupertino-based tech juggernaut is launching these capabilities to give consumers with connectivity choices.

    The iPhone 14 series is expected to be released in September, and a fresh source claims that subsequent versions will incorporate satellite communication capacity, allowing users to make calls and send messages even when there is no cellular service.

    Apple's strategy will be divided into two halves. The first, branded "Emergency Message via Contacts," would allow users to send quick text messages to emergency services and contacts when no cellular connection is available through satellite network. Within the Messages app, the new protocol would be represented as grey bubbles.

    According to Bloomberg, the launch of this function may vary based on area owing to differences in regulations. It's possible that the function isn't available in every country.

    Apple had planned to incorporate the same feature in last year's iPhone 13, but the iPhone maker elected to delay it.

    According to rumours, the 2022 iPhone series would contain a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and other improvements. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are rumoured to have a larger profile and a better camera module to handle the additional internals.

    Both iPhone 14 Pro versions would include a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The next iPhone 14 series will support 8K video playback.

    The iPhone 14 Pro from Apple will include 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. The iPhone 13 model, on the other hand, is available with a storage capacity of 128GB. The expert, on the other hand, predicts that the iPhone 14 series devices will feature a typical storage capacity of 64GB.

