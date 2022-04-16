iPhone 14 likely to have satellite connectivity for emergencies; All about it

In addition to the iPhone 14 series, Apple is expected to offer satellite connection to the Apple Watch. In the case of an emergency, the Cupertino-based tech juggernaut is launching these capabilities to give consumers with connectivity choices.

The iPhone 14 series is expected to be released in September, and a fresh source claims that subsequent versions will incorporate satellite communication capacity, allowing users to make calls and send messages even when there is no cellular service. In addition to the iPhone 14 series, Apple is expected to offer satellite connection to the Apple Watch. In the case of an emergency, the Cupertino-based tech juggernaut is launching these capabilities to give consumers with connectivity choices. Apple's strategy will be divided into two halves. The first, branded "Emergency Message via Contacts," would allow users to send quick text messages to emergency services and contacts when no cellular connection is available through satellite network. Within the Messages app, the new protocol would be represented as grey bubbles.

According to Bloomberg, the launch of this function may vary based on area owing to differences in regulations. It's possible that the function isn't available in every country. Apple had planned to incorporate the same feature in last year's iPhone 13, but the iPhone maker elected to delay it. According to rumours, the 2022 iPhone series would contain a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and other improvements. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are rumoured to have a larger profile and a better camera module to handle the additional internals.