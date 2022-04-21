Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple likely to release its first full-screen iPhone in 2024: Report

    First Published Apr 21, 2022, 1:10 PM IST

    "I believe the first true full-screen iPhone will be out in 2024. In 2024, high-end iPhones would include an under-display front camera in addition to under-display Face ID. A low-light environment is adverse to front camera quality, and ISP and algorithm are crucial for quality enhancements," in a tweet, the analyst stated.

    Apple likely to release its first full screen iPhone in 2024 Report gcw

    Apple is apparently preparing to release its first full-screen iPhone in 2024, according to famous analyst Ming Chi Kuo. According to him, the future iPhone may include an under-display front camera with a full-screen display.

    Kuo also predicted that this year's iPhone 14 would get an enhanced front-facing camera with auto-focus and a larger aperture.

    According to sources, all four versions (iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max) would include an updated front-facing camera sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and autofocus capabilities.

    The Apple iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are also believed to include an updated back camera arrangement, maybe with a 48MP wide lens as the primary sensor and 8K video recording capabilities.

    Metal moulds of the iPhone 14 series, which are used to produce covers and accessories for the phone, have been revealed in new leaked images. The moulds, which have been uploaded on Weibo, indicate that the series will only include two iPhone sizes.

    The current iPhone 13 series comes in three sizes. The iPhone 13 mini (5.4-inch screen), iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro (6.1-inch screen), and iPhone 13 Pro Max are the models (6.7-inch screen).

    However, the metal moulds indicate that the 14 series will only have two types of iPhones. There are two sizes available: 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch. 

