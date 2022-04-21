Apple likely to release its first full-screen iPhone in 2024: Report

"I believe the first true full-screen iPhone will be out in 2024. In 2024, high-end iPhones would include an under-display front camera in addition to under-display Face ID. A low-light environment is adverse to front camera quality, and ISP and algorithm are crucial for quality enhancements," in a tweet, the analyst stated.

Apple is apparently preparing to release its first full-screen iPhone in 2024, according to famous analyst Ming Chi Kuo. According to him, the future iPhone may include an under-display front camera with a full-screen display. "I believe the first true full-screen iPhone will be out in 2024. In 2024, high-end iPhones would include an under-display front camera in addition to under-display Face ID. A low-light environment is adverse to front camera quality, and ISP and algorithm are crucial for quality enhancements," in a tweet, the analyst stated. Also Read | iPhone 14 likely to feature better front camera with 8K video recording capability

Kuo also predicted that this year's iPhone 14 would get an enhanced front-facing camera with auto-focus and a larger aperture. According to sources, all four versions (iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max) would include an updated front-facing camera sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and autofocus capabilities. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are also believed to include an updated back camera arrangement, maybe with a 48MP wide lens as the primary sensor and 8K video recording capabilities. Also Read | iPhone 14 series likely to come in only two sizes; here's what leaked images mean