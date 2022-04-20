iPhone 14 series likely to come in only two sizes; here's what leaked images mean

Metal moulds of the iPhone 14 series, which are used to produce covers and accessories for the phone, have been revealed in new leaked images. The moulds, which have been uploaded on Weibo, indicate that the series will only include two iPhone sizes.

Since the iPhone 13 series was released in September 2021, there have been several leaks of the Apple iPhone 14. Various elements of the iPhone 13 successor, including a revised notch, have been revealed in these leaks. However, fresh sources indicate that the next iPhone series will only come in two sizes, which is consistent with Apple's decision to drop the tiny variety.

The current iPhone 13 series comes in three sizes. The iPhone 13 mini (5.4-inch screen), iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro (6.1-inch screen), and iPhone 13 Pro Max are the models (6.7-inch screen).

However, the metal moulds indicate that the 14 series will only have two types of iPhones. There are two sizes available: 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch. This adds to prior rumours of a total lineup reorganisation, in which an iPhone 14 Max (non-Pro) will be introduced to the series instead of an iPhone 14 small. This would imply that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro would have 6.1-inch screens, while the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have 6.7-inch panels.

The iPhone 14 series will continue to exclude the third back camera for non-Pro devices, which will only have two cameras. Furthermore, the entire series is said to forego periscope cameras in favour of a 48MP primary camera upgrade.

Apple is also said to ship non-Pro editions of the iPhone 14 using the current A15 processor rather than the next-generation A16 chipset, which will purportedly exclusively power the Pro models.

