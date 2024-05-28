Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Birthday Joao Cancelo: Top 10 performances from a Football journey to remember

    First Published May 28, 2024, 11:45 AM IST

    Explore Joao Cancelo's top 10 performances with different teams, showcasing his defensive skills, attacking prowess, and impactful contributions in football matches across various tournaments and leagues.

    1. Portugal vs Spain (UEFA Nations League 2020/21):
    Cancelo was influential in Portugal's 1-0 victory, showcasing his defensive skills against top attackers.

    2. Manchester City vs Borussia Monchengladbach (2020/21 UEFA Champions League):
    Cancelo played a crucial role in City's 2-0 win, contributing defensively and offensively.

    3. Manchester City vs Liverpool (2020/21 Premier League):
    Cancelo's exceptional defensive display helped City secure a 4-1 victory over Liverpool.

    4. Manchester City vs PSG (2020/21 UEFA Champions League):
    Cancelo's performance was crucial in City's 2-1 win, helping neutralize PSG's attack.

    5. Portugal vs Croatia (UEFA Nations League 2020/21):
    Cancelo's attacking prowess and defensive solidity were evident in Portugal's 3-2 win.

    6. Manchester City vs Tottenham (2021/22 Premier League):
    Cancelo's dominant display contributed to City's 1-0 win, showcasing his playmaking abilities.

    7. Manchester City vs Chelsea (2021/22 Premier League):
    Cancelo's stellar performance played a key role in City's 1-0 victory over Chelsea.

    8. Manchester City vs Everton (2020/21 Premier League):
    Cancelo's all-round performance helped City to a 3-1 victory over Everton.

    9. Portugal vs Serbia (2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers):
    Cancelo's defensive contributions helped Portugal secure a 2-1 win.

    10. Portugal vs France (UEFA Nations League 2020/21):
    Cancelo's defensive skills were on display as Portugal held France to a goalless draw.

