    YouTuber Harsha Sai faces serious allegations: Rape, blackmail charges filed

    A young woman from Mumbai who moved to Hyderabad a few years ago to pursue a career in films has filed a rape case against YouTuber Harsha Sai. The woman alleged that Sai sexually assaulted her, extorted money from her, and made false promises of marriage.

    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 1:21 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 1:21 PM IST

    YouTuber Harsha Sai faces rape allegations:

    A serious rape case has been registered against popular YouTuber Harsha Sai, following allegations made by a film actress. The Narsingi police initiated the case based on the actress's complaint, which details incidents of rape, sexual harassment, physical assault, cheating, robbery, and blackmail.

    Allegations of exploitation and blackmail:

    Rajendranagar DCP Chintamaneni Srinivas confirmed that the complaint accuses Harsha Sai of exploiting the actress sexually, collecting nude photographs, and subsequently blackmailing her. In her FIR, the actress stated that Harsha Sai not only took money from her but also deceived her by promising to marry her. She claimed that he raped her under the pretense of their relationship.

    Legal proceedings and investigation:

    The police have registered a case against Harsha Sai under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 328, 376 (2) (n), and 354 (B)(C). The investigation is currently underway, with Narsingi Police Station in Cyberabad leading the case. The police took the actress to Kondapur Government Hospital for a medical examination to gather further evidence. Notably, a complaint has also been lodged against Harsha Sai's father.

    Background of the accusations:

    The young woman, originally from Mumbai, moved to Hyderabad a few years ago to pursue a career in the film industry. She participated in a reality show and reported meeting Harsha Sai at a private party, where their friendship blossomed. However, she alleges that he raped her while promising marriage and took substantial sums of money from her—reportedly amounting to Rs 2 crore.

    Harsha Sai's online presence and controversies:

    Harsha Sai is known for his philanthropic videos on YouTube, where he has amassed nearly 14 million followers. He is also accused of promoting betting apps for financial gain. His recent rise to fame included the announcement of a film titled "Mega," which he wrote and directed, with notable producer Mitra Sharma, a former participant of Bigg Boss OTT.

    While his fanbase grew significantly, so did scrutiny regarding his personal conduct. He previously sparked rumors about entering politics due to his social service efforts. However, those aspirations seem to have cooled amid the current scandal.

    Community reaction and future implications:

    Harsha Sai's actions have garnered a considerable following, and many fans have expressed support for his charitable endeavors. The response to the current allegations remains to be seen as investigations progress and the community reacts to the unfolding situation. As the case develops, questions about his future in both social media and potential political endeavors loom large.

