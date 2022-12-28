Year-Ender 2022: From Hina Khan to Jennifer Winget, meet India's two richest TV stars

Before 2022 ends in the next few days, we are looking at the two richest Indian television stars, Hina Khan and Jennifer Winget. Definitely, there's an influx of many actresses in the industry. But, unfortunately, only the most versatile and finest actresses rule the tube. It is due to their best performances and impressive work on television in the past many years.

Image: Jennifer Winget, Hina Khan / Instagram

There is a reason why Indian television actresses are called telly queens. Let us look at the two most popular actresses from the tube. We know that now the Indian television industry is not an idiot box or small anymore. With new and fresh concepts in television serials brought in by directors and filmmakers, today, Indian television is not a regressive medium but a modern one with unique stories ruling the tube. Many actresses make their debut in this industry. Just like in the Bollywood industry, in tinsel town, only a few actresses are successful enough to garner the love of audiences and fans because of their nuanced performances. This handful of selected starlets have an impressive body of work. ALSO READ: SEXY bikini photos of 2022: Surbhi Chandna to Hina Khan, a glance at three hottest TV actresses in swimsuit It is not easy to do daily soaps or have a successful career in television. Ruling TRP charts takes hours of life from your favorite actress. The long, overtime shooting shifts, hectic shoot schedules, and staying relevant in one character for months is difficult. For such hard work, they do deserve their fair share. Let's get a detailed glance at India's two richest television actresses from the Indian television industry.

Image: Hina Khan / Instagram

1. Hina Khan: The Bigg Boss 11 fame Indian television industry's most loved personality, style icon, versatile actress, and quintessential fashionista Hina Khan is one of the biggest names in the industry today. She is a self-made star that does not need any further introduction. Hina Khan is ruling the hearts of fans and audiences for many years. She has become one of the most prominent actresses in tinsel town who dominates the OTT industry. According to a report by a leading entertainment publication, Hina Khan possesses wealth worth Rs 52 crores.

Image: Jennifer Winget / Instagram