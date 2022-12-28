Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY bikini photos of 2022: Surbhi Chandna to Hina Khan, a glance at three hottest TV actresses in swimsuit

    First Published Dec 28, 2022, 2:41 PM IST

    With the year 2022 about to mark its ending in the next three days, here is a round-up of the hottest pictures in 2022 where the top three Indian television stars, right from Surbhi Chandna to Hina Khan, upped the hotness quotient on Instagram with their most sizzling swimsuit looks.

    Image: Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Surbhi Chandna / Instagram

    While 2022 was not a good year for films, but television industry killed it, with many divas achieving new milestones in life. It was a year ruled by the entire world and all industries, which slowly got back into the grind of normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic.

    With the year about to end in the next few days, we look at the three hottest television divas from, Surbhi Chandna to Hina Khan, who have set Instagram ablaze with their most alluring swimsuit looks.

    ALSO READ: Year-Ender 2022: From Suhana Khan to Sara Ali Khan and more, three star kids who got trolled this year

    Image: Surbhi Chandna / Instagram

    1. Surbhi Chandna:

    Surbhi Chandna made her debut in the Indian television industry as Haya in producer Gul Khan's iconic serial Qubool Hai in 2009. After that, she slowly paved her way to the top and into the hearts of audiences. Some clutter-breaking performances in shows like Ishqbaaaz, Naagin 5, and Sanjivani proved her mettle and versatility as an actor. But, her fantastic performance as Anika Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz made her the fan-favorite star and the audience's most-loved actress. Surbhi Chandna upped the hotness quotient when she slayed it in a yellow multi-colored swimsuit from her Maldivian vacay. She also gave another alluring look dressed in a pink and leopard printed bikini set from the same vacay trip.

    Image: Hina Khan / Instagram

    2. Hina Khan:

    The Bigg Boss 11 fame Indian television industry's most loved personality, style icon, versatile actress, and quintessential fashionista Hina Khan is one of the biggest names in the industry today. She is a self-made star that does not need any further introduction. In September 2022, Hina Khan upped the heat on social media by serving her fans one of the most desirable and sizzling looks dressed in a black and white multi-colored swimsuit. Needless, to say, the diva knows how to up the fashion game on Instagram.

    Image: Rubina Dilaik / Instagram

    3. Rubina Dilaik:

    The Bigg Boss 15 winner Rubina Dilaik, is one of the finest actresses in the Indian television industry. She has won the hearts of fans and audiences with her brilliant performances on screen as Saumya, a kinnar, in the hit Colors TV serial, Shaktii: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii. She also won Bigg Boss season 15. She recently tried to overcome her fears by doing daredevil stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi on Colors TV. Lately, she won the hearts of audiences and fans as a nuanced dancer in Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa. Rubina Dilaik also served hot and desirable looks dressed in a parrot green bikini set. Currently, Rubina is one of the most prominent and top actresses in the Indian television industry.

    ALSO READ: Year-Ender 2022: Trolls to Matilda, three hit Netflix movies to make your holidays more enjoyable

