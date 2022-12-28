Year-Ender 2022: Three times when bollywood icon Malaika Arora upped the oomph factor with her stunning bikini
Malaika Arora is one of the few Bollywood divas who can carry a bikini as gracefully as traditional attire. Her Instagram timeline is a treat for those who want to take inspiration from her wardrobe. Here’s a look at her three best bikini looks.
Image: Malaika Arora / Instagram
While 2022 was a year full of the biggest movies getting flopped at the box office. Many stars like Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Deepika Padukone, and Janhvi Kapoor failed to bring audiences to theatres. But one thing has remained the same after two years of the pandemic when the world has come back to a grind of normalcy. Bollywood icon Malaika Arora is winning the hearts of audiences with her hit reality show Moving In With Malaika on Disney + Hotstar.
While, she is in the best phase of her life, both personally and professionally. It is true that Malaika Arora is a timeless Bollywood diva. She often treats her fans with dazzling and alluring swimsuit looks. Her pictures often go viral on social media in a few minutes and hours. She knows how to up the oomph factor. Malaika always elevates the fashion game on Instagram with the hottest bikini pictures.
2022 was a mellow year for Bollywood celebs and the industry. But Malaika Arora did shake the internet with her hot and stunning bikini pictures. Before 2022 ends in the next few days, we look at the scintillating bikini pictures of the B-town icon Malaika Arora whose bikini pictures did raise the heat on Instagram.
Image: Malaika Arora / Instagram
1. The diva's black monokini is what you should really pack for your beach vacation. The black swimsuit had full sleeves on one side. Malaika Arora is definitely a beach lover as clearly is evident in her pictures where she is having a gala time on the beach by serving the hottest bikini looks to fans on social media.
Image: Malaika Arora / Instagram
2. Malaika gave us the much-needed vacation goals with this black and beige monokini. The outfit is a mood in itself. It has a lot of intricate detailing to it. Malaika in this bikini look turned up the hotness quotient on Instagram. She is flaunting her drool-worthy body in this pic which gives the fans a view of her back. Her hairs were in curls and left behind in a loose hair scrunchy.
Image: Malaika Arora / Instagram
3. This photo successfully set Instagram on fire. Malaika looks like a pure diva flaunting her goal-worthy body in this black leopard print bikini in the ocean. The diva has been ruling on hearts of audiences and fans with her flawless finesse dance moves in many hit and iconic songs like Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, Chaiyya Chaiyya, Fashion Khatam Mujhpe, and, so on. She has also featured as a judge in many dance reality shows over the past many years.
