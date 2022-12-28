Year-Ender 2022: Three times when bollywood icon Malaika Arora upped the oomph factor with her stunning bikini

Malaika Arora is one of the few Bollywood divas who can carry a bikini as gracefully as traditional attire. Her Instagram timeline is a treat for those who want to take inspiration from her wardrobe. Here’s a look at her three best bikini looks.

Image: Malaika Arora / Instagram

While 2022 was a year full of the biggest movies getting flopped at the box office. Many stars like Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Deepika Padukone, and Janhvi Kapoor failed to bring audiences to theatres. But one thing has remained the same after two years of the pandemic when the world has come back to a grind of normalcy. Bollywood icon Malaika Arora is winning the hearts of audiences with her hit reality show Moving In With Malaika on Disney + Hotstar.

While, she is in the best phase of her life, both personally and professionally. It is true that Malaika Arora is a timeless Bollywood diva. She often treats her fans with dazzling and alluring swimsuit looks. Her pictures often go viral on social media in a few minutes and hours. She knows how to up the oomph factor. Malaika always elevates the fashion game on Instagram with the hottest bikini pictures.

ALSO READ: Yearend 2022: Janhvi Kapoor to Disha Patani, Bollywood divas hottest bikini pics that took internet by storm

2022 was a mellow year for Bollywood celebs and the industry. But Malaika Arora did shake the internet with her hot and stunning bikini pictures. Before 2022 ends in the next few days, we look at the scintillating bikini pictures of the B-town icon Malaika Arora whose bikini pictures did raise the heat on Instagram.