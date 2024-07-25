Paris Olympics 2024: PV Sindhu's major rivals on the path to medal

Sports
PV Sindhu, seeded 10th in the women's singles in Paris, begins her quest for a historic third Olympic medal on Sunday at the Porte de la Chapelle Arena
PV Sindhu begins her quest for a historic third Olympic medal at the Porte de la Chapelle Arena. Despite recent injuries and mixed form, she aims to make history
Injuries form have disrupted Sindhu's rhythm ahead of her third Olympics. Her 2024 season features 15 wins, nine losses, including a setback in Malaysia Masters final
2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham remain Sindhu’s last title win, with no titles in 2023. Her focus in Paris is unwavering, driven by the desire to add a third Olympic medal
In Group M, Sindhu’s first matches will be against World No. 75 Kristin Kuuba and Maldives' Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq. She has a strong track record against her group rivals
The Round of 16 will be Sindhu's first major hurdle, where she may face China’s He Bingjiao, against whom she won in Tokyo 2021
A potential quarter-final clash with Chen Yu Fei looms if Sindhu advances, with Yufei in formidable form after winning the Indonesia Open
Carolina Marin, Sindhu’s long-time nemesis, could be her semi-final opponent. Marin holds an 11-5 record against Sindhu, with their 2016 Olympics final being a notable encounter
Reaching the semi-finals would guarantee Sindhu at least a medal match, a feat that would mark a significant achievement. Her journey to the semi-finals will be challenging
We wish her all the best for her endeavour!