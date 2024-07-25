Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Droupadi Murmu completes two years as President with special environmental awareness session for students

    During her interaction with a group of Class 9 students, President Murmu highlighted the urgent need to address global warming. She shared practical advice on combating climate change, focusing on water conservation and afforestation.

    On the second anniversary of her presidency, Droupadi Murmu on Thursday (July 25) took on a unique role as a teacher, engaging with students from Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya at the President's Estate in Delhi. Murmu, who has been in office since July 25, 2022, used the occasion to address critical environmental issues, emphasizing the importance of conservation efforts among the younger generation.

    During her interaction with a group of Class 9 students, President Murmu highlighted the urgent need to address global warming. She shared practical advice on combating climate change, focusing on water conservation and afforestation. "We should plant more trees and take steps to reduce water wastage through initiatives like rainwater harvesting," she advised the students. She also discussed measures to tackle air pollution and its effects on the environment.

    Murmu, born on June 20, 1958, in Uparbeda village, Mayurbhanj district, Odisha, has had a distinguished career before becoming India's 15th President. She served as the Governor of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2021, bringing significant experience to her current role.

    Expressing her pleasure at the interaction, President Murmu told the students, "I enjoyed interacting with you and learned a lot from your insights. Your awareness of global warming is impressive, and I am confident that with your generation's efforts, we will see a reduction in its impact."

    Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, she encouraged students to plant a tree on their birthdays, highlighting the impact of individual actions on environmental preservation. The President's engagement with the students reflects her commitment to fostering environmental stewardship and educating young minds about the importance of protecting the planet.

