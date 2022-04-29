Will Karisma Kapoor get married AGAIN? Here's what actress said about second marriage

Karisma Kapoor recently spoke about the possibilities of her second marriage on her Instagram story while interacting with fans.

Karisma Kapoor responded to a query regarding her second marriage lately. When a fan questioned if she would be open to remarrying, the actress conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. For the uninitiated, Karisma was previously married to Sanjay Kapur, a businessman.



On Thursday night, during an AMA, Karisma was asked, “Will you marry again?" Karisma replied, “Depends." While her answer was not clear, it seems like she is open to remarrying.



Karisma Kapoor was previously married to Sanjay Kapoor in 2003, and the pair had two children, Samaira and Kiaan.

However, the couple divorced a little over a decade later, with their divorce finalised in 2016. Although the split was consensual, the processes became tumultuous as both parties levelled various claims against one another.



"It's a terrible moment for her and it's challenging," Kareena Kapoor told Hindustan Times during Karisma's divorce procedures. It's something I've never really talked about. I am quite protective of my little sister. I appreciate and respect her much too much. Whatever has been published about it or said about her, Karisma and I have never spoken anything about it, and I would prefer to keep it that way."



Karisma has only concentrated on her profession and her children since her divorce from Sanjay. In recent years, the actress has participated in a number of reality series and advertisements. In 2020, she made a comeback as an actress with the film Mentalhood. Also Read: 5 reasons why Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 35th birthday is special for her career