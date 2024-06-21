Anupam Kher's Veera Desai road office subjected to burglary; Rs. 4.15 lakhs stolen

Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher recently reported a theft at his office, sharing details via a video on his Instagram handle. The incident occurred at his office located on Veera Desai Road, where intruders forcibly entered, breaking through two doors. According to Kher's account, the thieves managed to steal a safe from the accounts department and a box containing old film negatives of a production by his company. Despite their attempts, the thieves were unable to break into the safe itself.

Kher's office promptly filed a First Information Report (FIR) with the Amboli police station in Mumbai, listing the stolen items as an old reel (negative) of the film 'Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Mara' and ₹4.15 lakh in cash. The case has been registered under sections 454, 457, and 380 of the Indian Penal Code, related to burglary and theft.

In his Instagram caption accompanying the video, Kher expressed confidence in the police's ability to track down the culprits, citing CCTV footage showing them leaving in an auto with their loot. He also expressed hope that the thieves would be apprehended soon.

Upcoming Projects

Aside from this incident, Anupam Kher remains a prominent figure in Bollywood, known for his prolific acting career and outspoken views on social and political matters. He is set to appear in Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film 'Emergency' and is making a directorial comeback after 20 years with 'Tanvi the Great.' His recent projects include 'Kaagaz 2' and 'Uddan,' where he starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Parineeti Chopra.

