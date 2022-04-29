(Pictures) Malaika Arora looks glamorous in figure-hugging dresses; take a look

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora is still one of Bollywood's top actresses. With her oomph and grace, the diva always manages to raise the temperature.

    Malaika Arora released a photo of her scar a few days after being involved in a horrific vehicle accident. Malaika can be seen chilling like a boss in the picture, with no reservations about the scar, and rightfully so.

    After a terrible vehicle accident en route to Panvel, the diva was injured and had to be rushed to the hospital right away.
     

    Malaika used to disguise her scar with glasses or hats when she first started going out after the accident. Her scar between her eyes is clearly visible for the first time.

    The accident happened on April 2nd. Malaika captioned a photo of herself in her car, sipping her health drink, "Not without my green juice full of nutrients n collagen."
     

    A few hours ago, Malaika Arora shared some stunning pictures on her social media page where she looks flawless in the green sequinned dress. She turns up the heat with her sizzling new photoshoot.
     

    Malaika Arora looks stunning in a sequined green gown. Malaika took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of her sexy outfit.

    Malaika returned to work following her injury a few weeks later. Malaika's automobile was involved in an accident on April 2nd, for those who are unaware.

    When the accident happened, she was driving back from a fashion show in Pune on the motorway near Khopoli, Maharashtra. She was transported to the hospital, where she underwent a CT scan and was placed under observation. Malaika was released the next day. Also Read: Acharya actors fees: Know Ram Charan to Chiranjeevi to Kajal Agarwal and others’ remuneration

    Malaika Arora is best known for judging television reality series such as India's Next Model and India's Best Dancer. She has participated in a lot of famous songs throughout the years. Also Read: Acharya Movie Review: Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi 's film 'HIT' or FLOP'? Read these tweets

