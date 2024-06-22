Corey Anderson: Top 8 quotes by former New Zealand & current USA star

CRICKET
"Records are meant to be broken. I just happened to be the one to do it. It’s surreal and overwhelming."
"I like to keep it simple. Watch the ball, hit the ball, and try to hit it as hard as I can."
"Wearing the black cap is a huge honor. Every time I step on the field, I want to give my best for my country."
"Cricket is a team game. Individual performances are great, but it’s the team effort that wins matches."
"Challenges are part of the game. It’s how you overcome them that defines you as a player."
"T20 is all about adapting quickly and playing fearless cricket. You have to back yourself and your abilities."
"The innings against West Indies was special. It was one of those days when everything clicked, and I’m glad I could contribute to the team’s success."
"I've learned so much from the senior players in the team. Their experience and guidance have been invaluable in my growth as a cricketer."