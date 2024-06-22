CRICKET

Corey Anderson: Top 8 quotes by former New Zealand & current USA star

Image credits: Getty

On Breaking Records

"Records are meant to be broken. I just happened to be the one to do it. It’s surreal and overwhelming."

Image credits: Getty

On His Batting Style

"I like to keep it simple. Watch the ball, hit the ball, and try to hit it as hard as I can."

Image credits: Getty

On Representing New Zealand

"Wearing the black cap is a huge honor. Every time I step on the field, I want to give my best for my country."

Image credits: Getty

On the Importance of Teamwork

"Cricket is a team game. Individual performances are great, but it’s the team effort that wins matches."

Image credits: Getty

On Facing Challenges

"Challenges are part of the game. It’s how you overcome them that defines you as a player."

Image credits: Getty

On His Approach to T20 Cricket

"T20 is all about adapting quickly and playing fearless cricket. You have to back yourself and your abilities."

Image credits: Getty

On His Memorable Innings

"The innings against West Indies was special. It was one of those days when everything clicked, and I’m glad I could contribute to the team’s success."

Image credits: Getty

On Learning from Senior Players

"I've learned so much from the senior players in the team. Their experience and guidance have been invaluable in my growth as a cricketer."

Image credits: Getty
